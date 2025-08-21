Kyrgyzstan And China Sign Agreement To Open New Air Checkpoint In Naryn

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Kyrgyz Republic and the People's Republic of China signed an agreement to establish a new air checkpoint in the Naryn region, Trend reports via the Civil Aviation Agency of Kyrgyzstan.

Currently, the two countries already operate one such checkpoint in the Karakol area. The new point, located in southern Naryn, will serve as an additional“border outpost,” enabling the passage of both passenger and cargo flights. Officials explained that the lower mountain terrain in Naryn compared to Karakol will allow for shorter, safer, and more cost-efficient flights. The checkpoint is expected to open new routes through Kyrgyzstan toward Southeast Asia and connect Chinese cities such as Kashgar and Urumqi with Kyrgyz destinations.

The project is part of the broader“Air Silk Road” initiative, which complements other major regional infrastructure efforts, including the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, the development of a modern international airport in Jalal-Abad, and the expansion of global air routes. Kyrgyz authorities noted that Jalal-Abad could become a strategic transit hub for Chinese cargo planes heading further west, including to Europe, once the country exits international aviation restrictions known as the“black list.”

Before the agreement was signed, aeronautical studies were carried out by both Kyrgyz and Chinese specialists. Test flights using Beechcraft-360 aircraft were conducted to assess radio communications and radar coverage, after which the Chinese side officially confirmed the readiness of the new checkpoint. According to the Civil Aviation Agency, operations are expected to begin in October this year.