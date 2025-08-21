Kyrgyzstan And China Sign Agreement To Open New Air Checkpoint In Naryn
Currently, the two countries already operate one such checkpoint in the Karakol area. The new point, located in southern Naryn, will serve as an additional“border outpost,” enabling the passage of both passenger and cargo flights. Officials explained that the lower mountain terrain in Naryn compared to Karakol will allow for shorter, safer, and more cost-efficient flights. The checkpoint is expected to open new routes through Kyrgyzstan toward Southeast Asia and connect Chinese cities such as Kashgar and Urumqi with Kyrgyz destinations.
The project is part of the broader“Air Silk Road” initiative, which complements other major regional infrastructure efforts, including the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, the development of a modern international airport in Jalal-Abad, and the expansion of global air routes. Kyrgyz authorities noted that Jalal-Abad could become a strategic transit hub for Chinese cargo planes heading further west, including to Europe, once the country exits international aviation restrictions known as the“black list.”
Before the agreement was signed, aeronautical studies were carried out by both Kyrgyz and Chinese specialists. Test flights using Beechcraft-360 aircraft were conducted to assess radio communications and radar coverage, after which the Chinese side officially confirmed the readiness of the new checkpoint. According to the Civil Aviation Agency, operations are expected to begin in October this year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment