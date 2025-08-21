Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan Supports Construction Of Class A Logistics Facility In Kyrgyzstan


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 21. With the support and financing of the Republic of Uzbekistan, a major project is being launched to enhance Kyrgyzstan's transport and logistics system, Trend reports via the Uzbek-Kyrgyz Development Fund.

A ceremonial signing of a loan agreement between the Uzbek-Kyrgyz Development Fund and Belor-Stroy LLC was held today at the fund's office. The cooperation will enable the construction of a modern Class A Logistics Center in Bishkek, designed to meet international standards and strengthen the country's logistics infrastructure.

The project will create 31 new jobs and provide leased pallet and office spaces for businesses. The logistics center will be built on a 1.7-hectare site, offering improved conditions for storage, handling of goods, and facilitating both domestic and international trade.

Officials noted that the center will accelerate trade turnover, support the growth of local and foreign businesses, and contribute significantly to the economic development of the region.

