Trump director of National Intelligence announces reduction of workforce

2025-08-21 04:49:00
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump’s Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, announced Wednesday that her office will reduce its workforce by over 40 percent, a move expected to save more than $700 million annually.

Gabbard criticized the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) for becoming “bloated and inefficient” over the past two decades, citing abuses of power, unauthorized leaks, and politicization of intelligence.

The downsizing aims to help the office focus on its core mission: serving as the central hub for intelligence integration, strategic guidance, and oversight across the 18 agencies of the U.S. Intelligence Community.

ODNI was established after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks to coordinate intelligence and ensure policymakers receive timely, accurate, and apolitical information, the statement noted.

