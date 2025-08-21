403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump director of National Intelligence announces reduction of workforce
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump’s Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, announced Wednesday that her office will reduce its workforce by over 40 percent, a move expected to save more than $700 million annually.
Gabbard criticized the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) for becoming “bloated and inefficient” over the past two decades, citing abuses of power, unauthorized leaks, and politicization of intelligence.
The downsizing aims to help the office focus on its core mission: serving as the central hub for intelligence integration, strategic guidance, and oversight across the 18 agencies of the U.S. Intelligence Community.
ODNI was established after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks to coordinate intelligence and ensure policymakers receive timely, accurate, and apolitical information, the statement noted.
Gabbard criticized the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) for becoming “bloated and inefficient” over the past two decades, citing abuses of power, unauthorized leaks, and politicization of intelligence.
The downsizing aims to help the office focus on its core mission: serving as the central hub for intelligence integration, strategic guidance, and oversight across the 18 agencies of the U.S. Intelligence Community.
ODNI was established after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks to coordinate intelligence and ensure policymakers receive timely, accurate, and apolitical information, the statement noted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment