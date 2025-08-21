Arjun Bijlani To Be Part Of Reality Streaming Show 'Rise & Fall'
A source from production told IANS that the actor will be a part of the show hosted by reality star and Indian entrepreneur Ashneer Grover.
Earlier, it was reported in the media that social media influencer, and choreographer Dhanashree. Dhanashree is the ex-wife of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.
Meanwhile, Ashneer Grover, who is known for 'Shark Tank India', is said to be personally looking into the casting and the rejection of contestants for 'Rise & Fall'. Ashneer didn't just sign on to anchor the show, but also took charge of the casting too.
Ashneer has personally crossed out five names from the original shortlist, dubbing them as 'too boring' or 'not sharp enough for the game. Unlike most reality shows where casting revolves around star power, he is said to have zeroed in on personalities who can bring strategy, wit, and drama to the table.
Talking about the same, a well-placed source had earlier said,“He wasn't here for safe choices. He kept pushing for contestants who had an edge, think strategically, and shake things up”.
'Rise & Fall' is expected to release soon on Amazon MX Player.
Ashneer gained national attention courtesy his stint in the first season of the business reality show 'Shark Tank India'. His one-liner from the show“Bhai kya kar raha hai yaar tu” became fodder for the memers across the country as it sparked a memefest.
He later also appeared on 'Bigg Boss' when he spoke with Salman Khan at length about approaching him for one of the campaigns of the Indian fintech company, BharatPe.
