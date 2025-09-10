Chris Thompson (BEd Media Studies & Drama, Deakin University/Rusden, Master of Screenwriting, University of Melbourne/VCA) is a multi-award winning writer, director and educator. He presents Behind the Scenes, the weekly arts and culture programme on Vision Australia Radio and is a sessional lecturer at the Australian Catholic University.

