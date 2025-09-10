Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Chris Thompson (BEd Media Studies & Drama, Deakin University/Rusden, Master of Screenwriting, University of Melbourne/VCA) is a multi-award winning writer, director and educator. He presents Behind the Scenes, the weekly arts and culture programme on Vision Australia Radio and is a sessional lecturer at the Australian Catholic University.

Experience
  • 2005–2022 Sessional Lecturer, Australian Catholic University
Education
  • 2013 University of Melbourne (VCA School of Film & Television), Master of Screenwriting
  • 1984 Deakin University (Rusden), Bachelor of Education (Media Studies and Drama)
Professional Memberships
  • Australian Writers Guild
  • Australian Film Critics Association
  • Theatre Network Australia
  • Australian Academy of Cinema and television Arts

