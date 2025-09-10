Chris Thompson
Chris Thompson (BEd Media Studies & Drama, Deakin University/Rusden, Master of Screenwriting, University of Melbourne/VCA) is a multi-award winning writer, director and educator. He presents Behind the Scenes, the weekly arts and culture programme on Vision Australia Radio and is a sessional lecturer at the Australian Catholic University.Experience
2005–2022
Sessional Lecturer, Australian Catholic University
2013
University of Melbourne (VCA School of Film & Television), Master of Screenwriting
1984
Deakin University (Rusden), Bachelor of Education (Media Studies and Drama)
Australian Writers Guild
Australian Film Critics Association
Theatre Network Australia
Australian Academy of Cinema and television Arts
