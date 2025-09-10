MENAFN - The Conversation) Credit Union SA Chair of Economics, University of South Australia Profile Articles Activity

Susan Stone is the Credit Union SA Chair of Economics at UniSA, where she provides expert analysis and new thinking about South Australia's economic position and how global economic factors impact the local economy. Prior to joining UniSA, Ms Stone was a division head at the OECD, a Director for the UNESCAP, a Senior Research Fellow at the Asian Development Bank Institute, and a Research Manager at the Productivity Commission.

Ms Stone is a frequent guest on radio and television and her opinion pieces have been published in a number of regional and national journals. Her work has been published as national and multinational government reports, edited volumes, and in peer-reviewed journals. Ms. Stone holds a PhD in Economics and a Master's Degree in Business and Finance, from Drexel University in the United States.

2022–present Credit Union SA Chair of Economics, University of South Australia

