Russia, Jordan Reaffirm Two-State Solution As Key To Mideast Peace
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Aug 20 (KUNA) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi reaffirmed that the two-state solution remains the only path to achieving a just and lasting peace in the Middle East.
In a joint press conference held in Moscow on Wednesday, the two top diplomats also reaffirmed their countries' support for the rights of the Palestinian people and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on the June 4, 1967 borders.
Lavrov stressed the urgent need to resume direct negotiations between the Palestinians and the Israeli occupation at the earliest opportunity.
For his part, Safadi described the so-called "Greater Israel" project as merely an illusion held by Israeli extremists, noting that Jordan will oppose any attempt to fuel further conflict in the region.
He said that the continued occupation threatens regional security and exacerbates the existing conflict in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria.
Safadi also highlighted the progress in Jordanian-Russian relations, noting that the visa waiver agreement between the two countries would help boost trade cooperation and ease communication between their peoples.
Lavrov expressed Moscow's hope for the participation of Jordan's King Abdullah II in the first Arab-Russian summit, scheduled for next October, describing it as a key milestone in strengthening the partnership between the two sides. (end)
