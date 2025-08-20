Man Who 'Attacked' Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta In Police Custody

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta was reportedly attacked by a man during the weekly Jan Sunvai (public hearing) at her residence, several Indian media reports said.

The man is said to have given the CM some papers during the public hearing and then allegedly attacked her.

Recommended For You

Delhi Police say that the accused has identified himself as Rajesh Khimji and says that he belongs to Rajkot, Gujarat. It is being verified whether his name and address are accurate.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Delhi Police have taken him into custody at Civil lines station. It is being verified whether his name and address are accurate, ANI reported.

The weekly Jan Sunvai event at the chief minister's residence allows citizens to present their grievances directly.

Strongly condemning the incident, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva said that Gupta's condition is stable now.

Speaking to reporters, he said,“During Jan Sunvai this morning, CM was speaking with the public like she always does. A man approached her, presented some paper and suddenly held her hand while trying to pull her towards him. During this, there was a little jostling... People nabbed him. Who is he, and all other details are being investigated by the Police... The CM is stable. Doctors have examined her."