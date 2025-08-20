K1 Speed To Award Nearly $80,000 At 2026 E-World Championship
Every K1 Speed center runs its own junior, teen and adult race leagues, called Challenge GP . At the end of the 12-month season, the top three drivers from each class and center advance to their respective state championship. The top three division finishers at the state championships are invited to the National Championships, also held at K1 Circuit Winchester. The national podium finishers then earn their place on the grid for the E-World Championship, competing against K1 Speed drivers from England, Italy, France, Mexico, Canada, China, South Korea, and Puerto Rico.
"The 2026 K1 Speed E-World Championship will be our fourth consecutive year bringing together the best talent K1 Speed centers have to offer," said Content Marketing Manager Ryan Jurnecka. "We are proud to provide a platform for amateur racers to learn, thrive and advance further into the world of competitive racing."
$79,000 Prize Pool Breakdown
Adults :
-
1st Place: $25,000
2nd Place: $15,000
3rd Place: $7,500
Teens :
-
1st Place: $10,000
2nd Place: $5,000
3rd Place: $2,500
Juniors :
-
1st Place: $8,000
2nd Place: $4,000
3rd Place: $2,000
About K1 Speed
K1 Speed is the premier indoor electric kart racing brand. The family-owned business was founded by David and Susan Danglard in 2003 to bring European-style electric kart racing to North America. The platform's 100+ kart racing centers span 30 states and 10 countries. K1 Speed's unique entertainment concept operates racing centers that feature electric karts, which provide superior safety, performance, and environmental benefits over traditional gas-powered models. The brand appeals to a broad consumer base, including men and women of all ages, and targets arrive-and-drive customers, private parties, and corporate events. In addition to electric karting, K1 Speed centers offer food and beverage options through its onsite Paddock Lounge concept, racing simulators, arcade games, race gear, racing leagues, and championship events.
