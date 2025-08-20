Batteries Plus Renews Partnership With Green Bay Packers To Promote Battery Recycling Awareness

MENAFN - PR Newswire)Packers fans who bring in used batteries to be recycled at any of theduring the football season will be entered for a chance to win Packers experiences and merchandise. These prizes include, but are not limited to:



Tickets to all preseason and regular season home games, plus the chance to deliver the official game ball

VIP pregame sideline passes for each regular season home game

Bowl tickets and sideline passes if the Packers should host any postseason home game(s)*

Packers-signed mini-helmets and footballs Packers Pro Shop gift cards

* Prize available upon Lambeau Field hosting a Packers postseason game

Batteries Plus first became a Proud Partner of the Green Bay Packers at the start of the 2024 season with a goal of reshaping battery recycling efforts across the country and inspiring communities to join the mission of doing their part. That first year proved successful in both the number of batteries recycled, and in the awareness raised about recycling batteries. In July 2024, third-party research found that just 28% of the Packers' national fanbase believed battery recycling was easy enough to incorporate into their regular recycling habits. But by the end of the inaugural season, that number had risen to 57% , reflecting the impact of the partnership's awareness efforts.

That awareness quickly translated into action. During that first football season, Batteries Plus stores across Wisconsin collected 100% more batteries to be recycled than the previous year. That's an additional 100,000 pounds of lithium and other battery chemistries recycled for second life application and kept out of landfills. This year, Batteries Plus aims to double volumes again over the 2024 numbers.

"The Packers organization is proud to team up with Batteries Plus once again to tackle battery recycling head-on," said Justin Wolf , Packers Director of Corporate Partnerships Sales and Activations . "The significant growth in fan awareness over the past year highlights the real progress we can make when we combine education with community passion. By joining forces once again, we can keep building on that momentum, educating fans about the importance of proper battery disposal and encouraging them to take part in recycling efforts, all while giving them the chance to score exciting Packers prizes."

All fans attending the preseason game against the Seahawks will receive a complimentary magnet schedule of the Packers 2025-2026 season, courtesy of Batteries Plus. The magnet will feature the Batteries Plus logo and a QR code fans can scan to learn more about battery recycling, how to bring their batteries into a local Batteries Plus store for recycling, and to find their nearest location in Wisconsin. Additional magnet calendars will also be available at Batteries Plus locations the week following the preseason game while supplies last.

Throughout the season, fans attending Packers games can also expect to see the Batteries Plus logo and battery recycling messaging displayed on video boards within Lambeau Field and the stadium Marquee signs, as well as on various digital channels. The focus of this messaging will be to raise awareness of the batteries used every day, while informing fans of how to safely and properly recycle used batteries at Batteries Plus locations.

Why It Matters

Batteries power nearly every aspect of our lives, from the cell phones, laptops, and smart watches we use daily, to power tools, portable power banks, e-scooters, and more. Most of these rechargeable products use lithium-ion batteries, which contain hazardous chemicals and heavy metals that are a limited resource, including lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and graphite. By increasing awareness and participation in battery recycling efforts, these critical minerals can be recovered and domestically repurposed for second-life application, ultimately securing America's energy independence and supporting the country's energy future.

When our batteries die or lose their power, it's tempting to throw them in the trash. But improper disposal can have serious consequences, including wasting those rare materials that could otherwise be reused for generations to come, as well as safety risks. Damaged or discarded batteries can spark fires in waste facilities and landfills, which has been a growing concern in communities nationwide, underscoring the critical need for consumers to prioritize battery recycling.

Continuing the Mission

Each year, Batteries Plus recycles more than 52.3 million pounds of batteries , keeping thousands of tons of material in circulation and out of landfills. Just as demand for rechargeable batteries has dramatically increased in recent years, so too has the demand for Batteries Plus' recycling services of items like lithium-ion batteries used in electronic devices. With a national reach of more than 730 locations, coupled with over 30 years of expertise in battery recycling, Batteries Plus has made it a mission to help secure the domestic critical mineral supply chain through larger recycling initiatives. The brand's already well-established recycling efforts are now even stronger through this continued partnership with the Green Bay Packers, a team known for its large and passionate fanbase of millions across the country.

"Batteries Plus has always been dedicated to responsibly recycling batteries in order to keep harmful substances out of our environment, secure critical resources, and reduce the risk of dangerous fires," said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus . "As a Wisconsin-based company, teaming up with the Green Bay Packers is a shared commitment to our community. Together, we're showing fans that just like the Packers protect the football, we can all protect our planet by keeping batteries out of the trash and giving them a second life here in the United States."

Batteries Plus has over 800 locations open and in development in 48 states and Puerto Rico. For a comprehensive list of batteries that can be recycled – including household, rechargeable, and lithium-based batteries – and to find a convenient Batteries Plus location near you, visit: .

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus is the nation's leading battery and power solutions service center, offering a comprehensive selection of products, technical expertise, and customized services through a nationwide network of over 730 locations open and in development. Headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin, and owned by Freeman Spogli, Batteries Plus is dedicated to providing reliable, commercial and residential power solutions – including batteries, lighting, and repair services – to help organizations and customers minimize downtime and maximize efficiency. For more information about Batteries Plus and its products and services, visit /business-interest .

ABOUT THE GREEN BAY PACKERS:

The historic Green Bay Packers, established in 1919, are the NFL's only community-owned team, with over 539,000 shareholders. Guided by values of teamwork, respect, stewardship, integrity, and excellence, the organization is committed to winning championships and delivering exceptional guest experiences. The Packers have earned an NFL-record 13 world championships, including four Super Bowls, and boast 29 Pro Football Hall of Famers. Lambeau Field, the league's longest-tenured stadium, is renowned for offering one of the best gameday experiences in professional sports. With an annual charitable impact of more than $13 million and an economic impact exceeding $460 million, the Packers proudly serve as a steward of their community-founded legacy. Driven by a bold vision, the team strives to set the standard of excellence against which all other sports organizations are measured. More information is available online at .

Media Contact: Meg Ryan, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847.945.1300 ext. 264

SOURCE Batteries Plus