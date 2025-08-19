Strativera Launches Multi-Channel Marketing Campaign Services To Turn Strategy Into Measurable Growth
"Too often, businesses create strategy decks that sit on a shelf," said Janae Tanner , Co-Founder and VP of Growth & Client Success at Strativera. "We developed this service for companies that need execution-not just planning-that's tied to CAC, LTV, and EBITDA results."
Why Now: Market Shifts Demand Execution Partners
With marketing budgets under tighter scrutiny and buyers engaging across more fragmented channels, many companies struggle to connect strategy with execution that drives measurable revenue outcomes. Industry research shows that organizations with unified, multi-channel execution see up to 45% faster revenue growth than those with siloed campaigns. Strativera's approach answers that need by connecting every stage of the funnel-from brand awareness to post-sale retention-under a single performance framework.
Proven Results from Early Client Pilots
In early 2025, Strativera piloted its campaign execution framework with clients in manufacturing, SaaS, and eCommerce sectors, achieving:
-
Up to 30% reduction in CAC through optimized media mix and targeting
4x faster campaign launches via automation playbooks and streamlined operations
Full-funnel attribution and forecasting for greater revenue clarity
One pilot client, John Peterson , Product Director at a precision components manufacturer, shared in a verified Clutch review :
"We've seen material improvements in revenue forecasting accuracy, pipeline visibility, and operational efficiency. Our sales-to-marketing alignment has never been stronger."
What's Included in the Multi-Channel Marketing Service
-
Paid Media Strategy & Execution (Google, Meta, LinkedIn, Programmatic)
Email Funnel Marketing & CRM Automation
Inbound SEO Content & Lead Generation Assets
Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) Audits & Landing Page Design
B2B & DTC Social Media Campaigns
Performance Attribution & Executive Reporting Dashboards
Every engagement follows Strativera's Diagnose → Design → Execute → Optimize framework:Diagnose – Assess current marketing performance, competitive positioning, and funnel health. Design – Develop channel strategies, creative direction, and targeting plans aligned to revenue goals. Execute – Deploy campaigns with speed, leveraging automation and cross-channel orchestration. Optimize – Continuously refine targeting, creative, and budget allocation based on performance data.
Key Benefits for Clients
-
Faster speed-to-market through tested execution playbooks
Improved ROI via full-funnel performance tracking
Reduced operational drag through streamlined marketing ops
Stronger sales alignment with messaging, targeting, and attribution clarity
Learn More:
About Strativera
Strativera is a business growth consulting partner helping companies drive sustainable growth through strategic planning, operational enablement, and people-first execution. The firm works with executive teams and private equity-backed organizations to align strategy, optimize performance, and scale with purpose. Learn more at .
