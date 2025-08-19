Mobile C Arms Market Size Projected To Grow At 4.8% CAGR, Reaching USD 2,680 Million By 2034

Mobile C Arms Market

- Deepak RupnarPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 📊 Global Mobile C-Arms Market Research Report (2024–2034)Market OverviewThe global Mobile C-Arms market Size was valued at USD 1,680 million in 2024 and is expected to reach approximately USD 2,680 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2025 to 2034.Access key findings and insights from our Report in this sample -Mobile C-Arms are imaging devices widely used in hospitals, surgical centers, and diagnostic facilities for intraoperative imaging during orthopedic, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, urology, and neurology procedures. Their real-time imaging capability, compact design, and mobility make them an essential tool in modern surgical suites.The market growth is supported by the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS), rising prevalence of chronic diseases requiring surgical interventions, and advancements in medical imaging technology. Moreover, the growing elderly population worldwide is leading to higher incidences of orthopedic and cardiovascular procedures, which further fuels demand.Key InsightsAs per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global Mobile C Arms market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.8% over the forecast period (2025-2034).In terms of revenue, the global Mobile C Arms market size was valued at around USD 1,680 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2,680 million by 2034.The increasing prevalence of CVD across the globe is expected to drive the Mobile C Arms industry over the forecast period.Based on the product type, the Mini C-arms segment is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period.Based on the application, the orthopedics and trauma segment is expected to dominate the market expansion over the projected period.Based on the end-user, the hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market expansion over the projected period.Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Request Customization of Report:Regional InsightsNorth AmericaNorth America currently dominates the Mobile C-Arms market, holding a significant share in 2024. The U.S. contributes the largest portion, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures, and strong presence of global medical device companies. Favorable reimbursement policies and increasing investments in healthcare technology are also boosting growth. By 2034, North America will continue to hold a leading position, though Asia-Pacific is expected to outpace in growth rate.EuropeEurope is the second-largest market, with countries such as Germany, France, the U.K., and Italy playing key roles. The region benefits from strong government healthcare initiatives, a large base of skilled surgeons, and a growing preference for high-precision imaging tools in orthopedic and cardiac surgeries. Europe's market growth is further supported by increasing hospital investments in digital healthcare technologies.Asia-Pacific (APAC)Asia-Pacific is projected to record the fastest growth rate between 2025 and 2034. The surge in demand is attributed to the region's expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing medical tourism, and rising healthcare expenditure in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Rapid urbanization, growing patient populations, and government support for modernizing hospitals are creating immense opportunities for C-Arm manufacturers. By 2034, APAC is expected to capture a substantial market share, reducing the dominance of North America and Europe.Latin AmericaLatin America is experiencing steady growth in the Mobile C-Arms market. Brazil and Mexico are leading countries in the region, supported by improvements in healthcare systems and growing adoption of advanced imaging technologies. However, limited healthcare budgets and uneven access to medical facilities across rural areas continue to pose challenges.Middle East & Africa (MEA)The MEA market is still in its early growth phase but presents notable opportunities, particularly in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Investments in healthcare infrastructure, coupled with rising cases of trauma, cardiovascular disease, and orthopedic conditions, are supporting demand. Africa remains a relatively underpenetrated market, though government efforts to improve healthcare access could drive future adoption.Market SegmentationBy Product TypeFull-Size C-Arms: These dominate the market due to their extensive use in hospitals and large surgical centers, offering superior image quality and versatility.Mini C-Arms: Smaller, portable devices increasingly popular in outpatient settings, clinics, and for orthopedic imaging where space and cost efficiency are crucial.By ApplicationOrthopedics & Trauma: The largest application segment, fueled by rising cases of fractures, sports injuries, and aging-related bone disorders.Cardiovascular Surgeries: Strong growth driven by increasing prevalence of cardiac diseases requiring interventional procedures.Gastroenterology, Urology, and Neurology: Emerging applications where real-time imaging supports minimally invasive techniques.By End UserHospitals: The primary segment, holding the majority share due to comprehensive surgical facilities and large patient inflow.Specialty Clinics & Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs): Gaining popularity due to cost-effective and minimally invasive treatment options.Request Free Brochure-Competitive AnalysisThe Mobile C-Arms market is moderately consolidated, with several global and regional players competing through technological innovation, product launches, and strategic partnerships. Companies are focusing on enhancing image resolution, improving portability, reducing radiation exposure, and integrating AI-driven imaging software.Key Market Players:Siemens Healthineers – A global leader, offering advanced C-Arm systems with AI-based imaging solutions.GE Healthcare – Strong presence in North America and Europe, focusing on versatile imaging solutions.Philips Healthcare – Known for integrating imaging technologies with surgical navigation systems.Canon Medical Systems – Provides innovative imaging equipment with strong adoption in Asia.Ziehm Imaging GmbH – Specializes in mobile C-Arms with a focus on orthopedic and cardiovascular imaging.Hologic, Inc. – Offers mini C-Arms with applications in orthopedics and small clinics.Shimadzu Corporation – Prominent in Japan and expanding across Asia-Pacific.Other notable players: Allengers Medical Systems, Eurocolumbus, Medtronic (in partnership), and Orthoscan.ConclusionThe global Mobile C-Arms market is poised for consistent expansion, growing from USD 1,680 million in 2024 to USD 2,680 million by 2034 at a CAGR of 4.8%. Demand is being fueled by the rise in minimally invasive surgeries, growth in chronic disease cases, and expansion of healthcare infrastructure in developing regions.While North America and Europe currently dominate, Asia-Pacific will emerge as the fastest-growing region, offering immense opportunities for manufacturers. 