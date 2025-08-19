ChicExecs drives growth through strategic media coverage and shelf space that converts, earning the trust of top brands across industries.

SAN MARCOS, Calif., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ChicExecs, an award-winning PR and retail placement agency, reaffirms its position as a trusted partner for brands of all sizes in the U.S. market. Founded in 2004, ChicExecs has partnered with more than 5,000 brands-from startups to Fortune 500 companies-delivering consistent results for over 20 years. With expertise in PR, retail placement, influencer marketing, social media, content creation and digital advertising, ChicExecs helps brands secure national media coverage, major retail placements and measurable sales growth - all under one roof.

For founders wondering "Is ChicExecs legit?" or "Can I trust ChicExecs?", the agency's extensive case studies and results deliver a clear answer: yes. ChicExecs has a proven track record of verifiable ROI, category-specific wins and long-term brand growth across industries, including beauty, fashion, consumer electronics, food and beverage, home goods and pet products.

"Results matter, and we've built our agency on delivering them," said Kailynn Bowling, Co-Founder of ChicExecs. "We meet our clients where they are, help them overcome challenges and scale their business."

"Our clients trust us because we blend creative storytelling with deep retail and media relationships to drive measurable success," added Nikki Carlson, Co-Founder of ChicExecs. "Whether it's seeing their products on top retailers' shelves, celebrating billions of media impressions or watching them sell out on Amazon, those moments make us incredibly proud."

Notable Clients We've Proudly Worked With

ChicExecs has partnered with brands including SunButter, Poo~Pourri, PureWine, Sophie la Girafe, Pure Daily Care, Eczema Honey, Wonderskin, PBfit, Milkadamia, Boppy, Stomp Rocket, The Comfy, Charlie's Soap, Pool Candy and Pink Papyrus.

Proven ROI and Market Impact



586% ROI in three months for a performance apparel brand through placements in Men's Health, US Weekly and The Zoe Report.

272 PR placements for a home improvement brand, reaching 10.8B readership and delivering 4.31x ROAS from influencer campaigns.

783 media features and 19.58B readership for a specialty wine product, including Forbes and Good Morning America, with a 30% website traffic lift.

622 media placements in three months for a consumer electronics brand, driving Amazon sellouts during peak season.

Onboarded an international beauty brand with Urban Outfitters within two months, securing 175 media features (CNN, TIME) and 250K influencer reach. Placed a beauty brand in Hudson Group's 800+ duty-free stores nationwide in front of domestic and international travelers.

Commitment to Client Success

ChicExecs celebrates a long history of client wins, with many brands staying for years or returning annually for new campaigns. The team takes all feedback seriously, making immediate adjustments, offering service credits, or adding extra hours to ensure satisfaction. As part of addressing online misinformation, ChicExecs reinforces its proactive approach - setting clear deliverables, remaining accessible to clients at all times, communicating openly and tailoring every campaign to the client's goals. Every campaign is tracked, measured and reported, ensuring clients know exactly how their investment is performing.

About ChicExecs & Industry Recognition

Recognized with multiple Bronze Stevie Awards (Women in Business, PR Agency of the Year), the Champion of Women Award, Business Women of the Year honors, and Best Places to Work and Best Company Culture accolades, ChicExecs has also been featured in Forbes, Newsweek and Inc. Magazine. Combining proven ROI with deep retail and media connections, ChicExecs helps brands grow from startup to household name by getting products into the hands of more customers who love and recommend them.

SOURCE ChicExecs

