Aibotics Launches First Pilot Program With One Of Miami's Elite Fitness Centers To Introduce Phill Robottm In High-End Recovery Lounges

MIAMI, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIBotics (OTC: AIBT) (“AIBotics” or the“Company”) , a developer and manager of AI- and robotics-enhanced technologies and a subsidiary of Ehave, Inc. (OTC: EHVVF), today announced it has signed an agreement with Rule Fitness, one of Miami's premier fitness and wellness facilities, to launch a pilot program introducing the Phill RobotTM into elite recovery lounges.

Rule Fitness is known for combining elite physical training with mental conditioning and advanced recovery programs. The facility offers members a holistic experience designed to sharpen focus, push physical limits, and recharge through exceptional wellness services.

“Recovery rooms are becoming an essential feature in modern fitness facilities and offer more than just relaxation, they accelerate muscle recovery, improve mobility, and enhance overall wellness, which is why we built a dedicated recovery lounge,” said Elie Neufeld, founder of Rule Fitness.“Integrating Phill RobotTM gives our members advanced, accessible massage therapy, and as part of AIBotics' pilot program, it shows how recovery lounges can keep people healthier, happier, and more engaged.”

The Phill RobotTM features a patented foldable arm with a 35-inch range and 15-pound massage force, and doubles as a nightstand when not in use. Phill RobotTM delivers a tailored massage experience for every user, offering settings that range from gentle relaxation to intensive deep-tissue recovery. Unlike other massage robots, Phill RobotTM does not require any special clothing, allowing users to enjoy a personalized massage without the need for specialized attire.

Ben Kaplan, CEO of AIBotics, said,“The addressable market for AIBotics is substantial, and our pilot program with Rule Fitness marks the commercialization of Phill RobotTM. This phase of our business plan comes on the heels of Aescape Inc. announcing it raised $83 million at about a $250 million valuation, underscoring the strong investor appetite for AI-powered wellness solutions. Our partnership with Rule Fitness is the perfect launch point to demonstrate how AI-powered massage can enhance recovery for high-performance clients without adding friction to their routines.”

The global massage equipment market was valued at $24.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach approximately $42.5 billion by 2032. The AI industrial robotics market is expected to grow to $66.5 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 25%. Meanwhile, the forecast for the global AI market calls for an expansion from $640 billion in 2024 to more than $3.7 trillion by 2034.

With Phill RobotTM, AIBotics aims to capitalize on the convergence of these trends, offering a device that integrates AI precision with user convenience in both professional and home wellness settings.

About AIBotics

AIBotics, Inc. develops and manages AI- and robotics-enhanced technologies designed to solve real-world challenges. Its flagship product, the Phill RobotTM, is an AI-powered massage robot that delivers spa-quality recovery with IoT integration. The Company is also focused on the next generation of artificial intelligence-systems capable of making independent decisions, managing complex tasks, and achieving outcomes without direct human input. To accelerate this vision, AIBotics has partnered to co-develop a next-generation autonomous operating platform.

Blending hardware expertise with a growing AI software stack, AIBotics is positioning itself as a leader in personal robotics, healthcare, wellness, and hospitality. The Company is expanding e-commerce distribution and pilot programs for Phill while also investing in R&D for its intelligent assistant platform.

For more information on AIBotics, visit or on X.com (formerly Twitter) .

About Rule Fitness

Rule Fitness is a high-performance training and wellness facility in North Miami Beach, Florida, offering elite coaching, cutting-edge recovery services, and a results-driven environment for serious athletes and motivated individuals. Its team of world-class professionals, including experts in fitness, bodybuilding, health, wellness, and nutrition, is committed to helping members achieve their goals in body, mind, and life. For more information on Rule Fitness, visit or on Instagram .

