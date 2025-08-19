China, India strained ties are coming to be untied

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-08-19 08:30:26
(MENAFN) China and India are seeking to ease tensions and strengthen cooperation after years of strained relations over border disputes, as global uncertainties and protectionist policies under US President Donald Trump push both sides to look for common ground.

Against this backdrop, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Tianjin from Aug. 31–Sept. 1, marking his first visit to China in seven years.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in New Delhi on Monday for a two-day trip, his first since March 2022. He is scheduled to meet Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar and hold the 24th round of border talks with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, who last visited China in December 2024.

The unresolved 3,500-kilometer Line of Actual Control (LAC) — spanning rivers, glaciers, and snow-capped peaks in the Himalayas — remains a major flashpoint. Beijing continues to claim 90,000 square kilometers of territory in India’s Arunachal Pradesh, which it refers to as “South Tibet” or “Zangnan,” according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

