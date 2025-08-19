Sonim Launches Xp3plus 5G Ultra-Rugged Flip Phone On AT&T Firstnet Certified

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2025) - Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM) today announced the availability of the, its newest ultra-rugged flip phone, on AT&T. Certified for use on FirstNet – the only nationwide wireless communication platform built with and for first responders – the XP3plus 5G is designed to serve the critical communications needs of first responders, government agencies, and enterprise field workers.







Building on the award-winning XP3plus 4G, the new 5G version features significant upgrades, including a Qualcomm® SM4450 5G chipset , a larger display, and an enhanced 3000mAh removable battery for up to 30 hours of talk time1 . With 4GB RAM , 32GB internal storage , and expandable memory up to 512GB2 , the XP3plus 5G ensures powerful performance in high-demand, mission-critical scenarios.

The XP3plus 5G is FirstNet Ready® , meaning it has been certified and tested to operate on FirstNet and supports the FirstNet network core , providing first responders with truly dedicated coverage and capacity when they need it and unique benefits like always-on priority and preemption.

"The XP3plus 5G delivers secure, reliable, and distraction-free communication tools for mission-critical professionals," said Michael Coad, SVP of Product at Sonim Technologies. "Rugged flip phones remain essential for government, public safety, and industrial users. With FirstNet certification, the XP3plus 5G on AT&T ensures dependable communication during network congestion, while its long battery life and camera/non-camera options provide peace of mind and enhanced security in environments where traditional smartphones are not practical–and in many cases–not permitted."

Two Models for Diverse Needs

The XP3plus 5G is available in camera and non-camera variants , meeting a wide range of operational requirements. The non-camera model supports security protocols in sensitive government or defense environments, while the camera-enabled version aids in visual documentation for field technicians and inspectors.

Backed by Sonim's Industry-Leading Support

Every XP3plus 5G on AT&T comes with a 3-year comprehensive warranty3 , SonimCareTM customer support , and access to SonimWareTM , a suite of software tools to streamline deployment, management, and productivity.

Engineered for Extreme Environments

Meeting Sonim Rugged Performance Standards (RPS) , the XP3plus 5G surpasses MIL-STD-810H and IP68 certifications4, making it ideal for high-impact industries like public safety, construction, manufacturing, and utilities . The device is also waterproof up to five feet for 30 minutes; drop-tested onto concrete; operational from -4°F to 131°F; and certified safe for use in hazardous locations (Class I, II, III, Div 2).

Superior Audio and Communication Tools

With an ultra-loud front-facing speaker delivering 100dB+ audio5, dual-microphone noise and echo cancellation, and dedicated Push-to-Talk (PTT) and SOS buttons , the XP3plus 5G is designed for clear, immediate communication in any situation–even while wearing gloves or protective gear.

Availability

The Sonim XP3plus 5G will be available Wednesday, August 20, online at att , and for qualified public safety agencies and personnel via FirstNet . For more product information, visit:

1 Battery life varies significantly with settings, usage and other factors.

2 External storage SD card not included. Must be purchased separately.

3 The 3 year warranty covers everything except the following:

(a) damage resulting from abuse, accident or misuse; (b) damage resulting from use outside the parameters indicated in the User Guide, including those related to liquid, shock and dust exposure; (c) cosmetic damage including dents and scratches; (d) ordinary wear and tear; (e) damage resulting from use of this mobile phone with accessories, equipment or other mobile phones or equipment not furnished or expressly approved by Sonim; (f) damage resulting from third-party software; (g) damage resulting from maintenance, service adjustment or installation of the mobile phone, performed or attempted by any person or entity not expressly authorized by Sonim; (h) loss of use of the mobile phone (i) loss of data, information or third-party applications or software; (j) fire, flood, windstorm, lightning, earthquake, exposure to extreme weather conditions, electrical surge or improper voltage; (k) mobile phone performance issues resulting from cellular signal reception or transmission, (l) damage resulting from viruses, malware, trojan horses or other software problems; and (m) mobile phones in which the serial number is missing or has been altered, damaged or defaced. Warranty on the battery and accessories is 1 year.

4 Based on SGS lab testing & certification. These devices meet and/or exceed specification (MIL-STD-810H) testing against a subset of specific environmental conditions, including temperature/humidity, thermal shock, mechanical shock/drop/vibration, water and solar radiation. Real world usage varies from the specific environmental conditions used in MIL-STD-810H testing. These devices meet and/or exceed IP68 testing. Real world usage varies from the specific conditions used in IP68 testing.

5 To prevent possible hearing damage, do not listen at high volume levels for long periods of time.

Sonim is a registered trademark of Sonim Technologies, Inc.

©2025 AT&T Intellectual Property. FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged and rugged mobile solutions, including phones, wireless internet data devices, accessories and software designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. Trusted by first responders, government, and Fortune 500 customers since 1999, we currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions through tier one wireless carriers and distributors in North America, EMEA, and Australia/New Zealand. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit .