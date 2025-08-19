Sybiha Says Meeting Between Leaders Of Ukraine, US, And Russia Could Be Breakthrough On Road To Peace
The head of Ukrainian diplomacy noted that while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump, with the participation of European and NATO leaders, were working hard in Washington to achieve peace, Moscow continued to do everything contrary to peace: it inflicted new blows and destruction. In particular, during the night, Russia launched 270 drones, as well as ballistic and cruise missiles, against Ukraine, damaging energy infrastructure and injuring civilians.
“This once again demonstrates how critical it is to end the killing, achieve a lasting peace, and ensure robust security guarantees. In this sense, the future meeting of leaders of Ukraine, the US, and Russia can bring a breakthrough on the path to peace,” Sybiha wrote.Read also: Zelensky says Ukraine already working on specific security guarantee
He also thanked the US and President Trump for their peacemaking efforts.
As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky said that bilateral and trilateral meetings between the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, and the US should take place without any conditions , including a ceasefire.
Ukrinform photos can be purchased here .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market Size Projected To Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 5%.
- Intercity Bus Shuttle Service Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Why The Global Confectionery Market Will Hit USD 266 Billion By 2033 A Gamechanger For Sellers & Researchers
- Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033
- Home Repair Service Business Plan 2025: Investment, Costs, And Profitability Analysis
- What Is The Brazil Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast For 20252033?
CommentsNo comment