Sybiha Says Meeting Between Leaders Of Ukraine, US, And Russia Could Be Breakthrough On Road To Peace

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy noted that while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump, with the participation of European and NATO leaders, were working hard in Washington to achieve peace, Moscow continued to do everything contrary to peace: it inflicted new blows and destruction. In particular, during the night, Russia launched 270 drones, as well as ballistic and cruise missiles, against Ukraine, damaging energy infrastructure and injuring civilians.

“This once again demonstrates how critical it is to end the killing, achieve a lasting peace, and ensure robust security guarantees. In this sense, the future meeting of leaders of Ukraine, the US, and Russia can bring a breakthrough on the path to peace,” Sybiha wrote.

He also thanked the US and President Trump for their peacemaking efforts.

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky said that bilateral and trilateral meetings between the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, and the US should take place without any conditions , including a ceasefire.

