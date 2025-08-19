403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Shooting Rampage Kills Two, Injures Three in West Virginia
(MENAFN) A deadly shooting erupted Monday morning in a rural West Virginia community, leaving two people dead — including the alleged shooter — and three others wounded, according to local reports.
Media cited the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, which confirmed deputies were dispatched around 10:30 a.m. to the Mount Carbon area, located roughly 10 miles (16 kilometers) northwest of Beckley, following reports of an armed individual and a gunshot victim.
Authorities discovered the suspected gunman deceased inside his residence, the result of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Nearby, a second victim was located dead beneath a neighbor’s carport, officials said.
Three additional victims sustained minor gunshot injuries and were treated for wounds not considered life-threatening, according to the sheriff’s office.
Media cited the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, which confirmed deputies were dispatched around 10:30 a.m. to the Mount Carbon area, located roughly 10 miles (16 kilometers) northwest of Beckley, following reports of an armed individual and a gunshot victim.
Authorities discovered the suspected gunman deceased inside his residence, the result of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Nearby, a second victim was located dead beneath a neighbor’s carport, officials said.
Three additional victims sustained minor gunshot injuries and were treated for wounds not considered life-threatening, according to the sheriff’s office.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market Size Projected To Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 5%.
- Intercity Bus Shuttle Service Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Why The Global Confectionery Market Will Hit USD 266 Billion By 2033 A Gamechanger For Sellers & Researchers
- Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033
- Home Repair Service Business Plan 2025: Investment, Costs, And Profitability Analysis
- What Is The Brazil Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast For 20252033?
CommentsNo comment