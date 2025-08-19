Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Shooting Rampage Kills Two, Injures Three in West Virginia

2025-08-19 07:53:59
(MENAFN) A deadly shooting erupted Monday morning in a rural West Virginia community, leaving two people dead — including the alleged shooter — and three others wounded, according to local reports.

Media cited the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, which confirmed deputies were dispatched around 10:30 a.m. to the Mount Carbon area, located roughly 10 miles (16 kilometers) northwest of Beckley, following reports of an armed individual and a gunshot victim.

Authorities discovered the suspected gunman deceased inside his residence, the result of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Nearby, a second victim was located dead beneath a neighbor’s carport, officials said.

Three additional victims sustained minor gunshot injuries and were treated for wounds not considered life-threatening, according to the sheriff’s office.

