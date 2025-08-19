403
POCO M7 Plus 5G Sale Live On Flipkart Now At Just INR 12,999*
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 19 August 2025: POCO, one of India's most trusted consumer technology brands, has kicked off the first sale of its all-new POCO M7 Plus 5G, exclusively on Flipkart. With a massive 7000mAh silicon-carbon battery, a stunning 6.9" FHD+ 144Hz display, and the efficient Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor, this power-packed phone sets a new benchmark under ₹15,000.
Launch offers and Availability:
POCO M7 Plus will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart on 19(th) August 12 noon, at an introductory price of 12,999* for the 6GB+128GB variant and ₹13,999* for the 8GB+128GB variant. As part of the launch offer, consumers can avail an instant bank discount of ₹1,000 using HDFC, SBI, or ICICI Bank cards or an additional ₹1,000 exchange bonus on eligible devices. These limited time offers make the POCO M7 Plus one of the most compelling choices in its segment, combining powerful performance with an attractive launch price. Terms and conditions apply.
Why is POCO M7 Plus 5G the ideal choice for endless entertainment?
. All-day and all-night power: The largest 7000mAh Si-C battery in the segment offers up to 1600 charge cycles lasting more than 4 years plus 18W reverse charging to power your other devices.
. Immersive viewing, anytime: The segment's largest 6.9" FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate delivers buttery-smooth visuals for movies, gaming and social scrolling.
. Performance That Keeps Up: Powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen3 processor and up to 16GB Turbo RAM, the M7 Plus 5G keeps apps running smoothly without lag.
. Built to last: 2 Android generations + 4 years of security updates, IP64 dust & water resistance, and 48 months lag-free experience ensure durability and reliability.
Grab yours at the above special prices, with POCO M7 Plus sale commencing on 19th August, 12 noon, exclusively on Flipkart.
About POCO
POCO continues its mission of delivering "Made of MAD" (Minds, Attitude, and Determination) innovation, empowering its community through high-performance technology and redefining the smartphone industry. With each product, POCO seeks to inspire and connect with users, delivering unparalleled value and performance.
