ASCC: Kuwait To Witness Total Lunar Eclipse On Sept. 7

2025-08-19 07:05:04
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 19 (KUNA) -- The Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Cultural Center announced that Kuwait will witness a total lunar eclipse on Sunday, September 7.
In a statement to KUNA, the center said the eclipse will occur during the full moon, when the Earth's shadow completely covers the lunar disk. The phenomenon will also be visible across the Gulf region, as well as parts of Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia.
The center explained that the eclipse will pass through three phases: partial, when part of the moon enters Earth's shadow; total, when the entire moon is obscured and turns reddish-orange due to atmospheric light refraction; and penumbral, when the moon only passes through the Earth's outer shadow, dimming its brightness without full obscuration.
According to the center's calculations, the eclipse will begin in Kuwait at 6:28 pm, reach its peak at 11:09 pm, and end at 11:55 pm local time. (end)
