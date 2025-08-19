Mosquito Repellent Market Report 2025-2033 Citronella Dominate As Consumers Move To Natural Ingredients

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mosquito Repellent Market Report by Product Type, and Region 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mosquito repellent market is set to expand from a size of USD 5.3 Billion in 2024 to USD 8.1 Billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 4.64% from 2025-2033.

This growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases, greater consumer awareness, and advancements in product development. Key diseases fueling demand include malaria and dengue fever, alongside heightened health-consciousness among travelers and consumers.

Governments and health organizations are actively promoting mosquito repellents, bolstering awareness and adoption. As travel and tourism continue to grow, particularly in tropical areas, the reliance on repellents becomes more crucial. Moreover, innovations in product formulation have led to longer-lasting and more efficient repellents, aligning well with environment-focused consumer trends. Rising disposable incomes in emerging economies further enhance market uptake.

Key Market Trends and Drivers: Increasing Global Prevalence of Mosquito-borne Diseases

The growing incidences of diseases such as malaria, dengue, and Zika virus are spurring demand for repellents. Public health initiatives emphasizing the use of repellents as a preventive measure are further increasing market penetration.

Heightened Consumer Awareness

Access to information has made consumers more proactive about protecting themselves from mosquito bites. This awareness has translated into increased purchases of repellent products to mitigate health risks.

Travel and Tourism Industry Expansion

With more individuals visiting mosquito-prone regions, there's a surge in demand for effective mosquito repellents. This has increased product adoption, especially among tourists who prioritize health safety during travels.

Market Segmentation: By Product Type:



Coils

Mats

Cream

Oils Vaporizers

Coils and mats are particularly popular for their effectiveness and convenience. Creams offer direct application benefits, while oils and vaporizers provide diverse choices for users.

By Ingredients Type:



Natural Ingredients (like citronella and lemon eucalyptus) Synthetic Ingredients (such as DEET and permethrin)

Natural ingredients hold a significant market share due to their safety perception and eco-friendliness. Despite sometimes lower efficacy than synthetics, they remain a preferred choice for consumers, especially for sensitive skin or for children.

By Distribution Channel:



Convenience Stores

Departmental Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Online

Convenience stores dominate distribution due to extended hours and accessibility. They offer varied product options that suit immediate consumer needs.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is a leading market, owing to high mosquito-borne illness rates and improving economic conditions. The region's growth is supported by government campaigns and widespread public health awareness.

Competitive Landscape:

The market is competitive, led by companies like SC Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser Group, and Spectrum Brands. Despite barriers to entry, there are opportunities for new entrants focusing on differentiation and eco-friendly innovations.

Major Companies Include:



3M Company

New Avon Company

Clariant International Ltd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc S.C. Johnson & Son Inc.

Key Attributes:

