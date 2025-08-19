403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trina Storage Listed In BNEF Tier 1 Ranking For The Seventh Consecutive Quarter
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) August 19th – Trina Storage, a business unit of Trinasolar, has been named to BloombergNEF's (BNEF) Energy Storage Tier 1 Ranking for Q3 2025. This is the seventh consecutive quarter the company has achieved this recognition, reinforcing its leadership in the global energy storage market.
The achievement reflects Trina Storage's strong financial foundation and proven bankability, supported by its fully integrated Cell-to-AC system solutions. Known for its stringent criteria, the BNEF Tier 1 list is widely recognized by financial institutions as a key benchmark for investment and financing decisions. As a global leader in energy storage solutions, Trina Storage leverages its integrated capabilities-spanning R&D, manufacturing, and delivery-to drive continuous innovation and expand its global presence. Building on the success of the Elementa 2 series, the new Elementa 2 Pro introduces cutting-edge advancements from cell to system, delivering a highly efficient, flexible, and intelligent energy storage solution tailored for diverse applications and localized market needs. By the end of 2024, Trina Storage's cumulative shipments had exceeded 10GWh , including over 2GWh in Europe. In 2025, shipments are expected to reach 8–10GWh , fueled by significant progress across multiple regions:
The achievement reflects Trina Storage's strong financial foundation and proven bankability, supported by its fully integrated Cell-to-AC system solutions. Known for its stringent criteria, the BNEF Tier 1 list is widely recognized by financial institutions as a key benchmark for investment and financing decisions. As a global leader in energy storage solutions, Trina Storage leverages its integrated capabilities-spanning R&D, manufacturing, and delivery-to drive continuous innovation and expand its global presence. Building on the success of the Elementa 2 series, the new Elementa 2 Pro introduces cutting-edge advancements from cell to system, delivering a highly efficient, flexible, and intelligent energy storage solution tailored for diverse applications and localized market needs. By the end of 2024, Trina Storage's cumulative shipments had exceeded 10GWh , including over 2GWh in Europe. In 2025, shipments are expected to reach 8–10GWh , fueled by significant progress across multiple regions:
-
Middle East & Africa – Achieved grid connection for a large-scale storage project in Abydos, Egypt, showcasing proven performance in challenging conditions.
Latin America – In July 2025, delivered a 1.2GWh liquid-cooled energy storage system to Chile, setting a new overseas shipment record for Trina Storage's largest single project.
Europe – Signed the first batch of projects with Stiemo, a leading Eastern European EPC, launching a GWh-scale market presence in the region.
Asia-Pacific (excluding China) – Over 4GWh of projects currently under construction, securing a leading market position.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market Size Projected To Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 5%.
- Intercity Bus Shuttle Service Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Why The Global Confectionery Market Will Hit USD 266 Billion By 2033 A Gamechanger For Sellers & Researchers
- Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033
- Home Repair Service Business Plan 2025: Investment, Costs, And Profitability Analysis
- What Is The Brazil Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast For 20252033?
CommentsNo comment