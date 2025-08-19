Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Moscow describes NATO deployment in Ukraine as ‘unacceptable’


2025-08-19 06:38:08
(MENAFN) Russia has strongly condemned any potential deployment of NATO forces in Ukraine, calling it entirely unacceptable, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. She accused the UK of trying to disrupt ongoing diplomatic efforts between Moscow and Washington by pushing NATO into Ukraine.

Zakharova warned that London is “hell-bent on constantly upping the ante” and could push the conflict toward a global confrontation. She reiterated Russia’s firm stance against any military presence of NATO states in Ukraine.

Russian officials, including National Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu, have warned that NATO forces in Ukraine could spark a third world war. Meanwhile, several European countries—including Germany, Poland, Spain, Italy, Romania, and Croatia—have declined to commit troops to a hypothetical peacekeeping mission proposed by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron.

