403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moscow describes NATO deployment in Ukraine as ‘unacceptable’
(MENAFN) Russia has strongly condemned any potential deployment of NATO forces in Ukraine, calling it entirely unacceptable, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. She accused the UK of trying to disrupt ongoing diplomatic efforts between Moscow and Washington by pushing NATO into Ukraine.
Zakharova warned that London is “hell-bent on constantly upping the ante” and could push the conflict toward a global confrontation. She reiterated Russia’s firm stance against any military presence of NATO states in Ukraine.
Russian officials, including National Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu, have warned that NATO forces in Ukraine could spark a third world war. Meanwhile, several European countries—including Germany, Poland, Spain, Italy, Romania, and Croatia—have declined to commit troops to a hypothetical peacekeeping mission proposed by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron.
Zakharova warned that London is “hell-bent on constantly upping the ante” and could push the conflict toward a global confrontation. She reiterated Russia’s firm stance against any military presence of NATO states in Ukraine.
Russian officials, including National Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu, have warned that NATO forces in Ukraine could spark a third world war. Meanwhile, several European countries—including Germany, Poland, Spain, Italy, Romania, and Croatia—have declined to commit troops to a hypothetical peacekeeping mission proposed by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Protein Purification Reagents Manufacturing Plant Setup Cost 2025: Capex/Opex Analysis With Profitability Forecasts
- Oxygen Cylinder Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Capital Cost, Equipment & Profit Estimates
- India Music Streaming Market 2025: Size, Industry Share, Growth Analysis And Forecast Report 2033
- Disposable Scalpel Manufacturing Plant Setup Cost 2025: Raw Material Requirements And Industry Trends
- Underwater Drones Manufacturing Plant Cost 2025: Industry Trends, Unit Setup, And Business Plan
- India Lobster Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth, Outlook And Report 2025-2033
CommentsNo comment