MEXC Demonstrates Exceptional Financial Strength With Latest Proof Of Reserve Showing Bitcoin Reserves At 129.85%

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, continues to showcase outstanding financial stability with its latest bi-monthly Proof of Reserve (POR) audit revealing sustained over-collateralization and robust reserve coverage across all major cryptocurrencies. The August 2025 report demonstrates enhanced security ratios and strengthened asset holdings, further cementing MEXC's reputation as a trusted and financially secure trading platform.

Exceptional Reserve Coverage Reinforces Platform Security

The latest audit confirms that MEXC maintains comprehensive over-collateralization across all major cryptocurrencies, with impressive reserve ratios that exceed industry standards:

Current Reserve Ratios (August 2025):









These substantial holdings represent complete backing of all user deposits with additional security buffers, providing multiple layers of financial security for over 40 million users worldwide.

Strategic Stablecoin Reserve Enhancement

MEXC has dramatically expanded its stablecoin reserves by over 11% in the past two months, with USDT holdings surging to $2.59 billion. This strategic liquidity enhancement positions MEXC to seamlessly handle high-volume withdrawals and maintain uninterrupted trading operations during market turbulence. Combined stablecoin reserves now exceed $2.66 billion, providing users with exceptional withdrawal reliability and trading stability.

Industry-Leading Transparency and Enhanced Security

MEXC's bi-monthly Proof of Reserve audits maintain the highest industry standards for transparency and user protection. The platform's Bitcoin reserves at 129.85% represent a nearly 30% security buffer above user holdings, while combined stablecoin reserves exceed $2.66 billion.

Key Security Features:



Over-collateralization across all tracked assets

Public blockchain verification for independent confirmation

Advanced cold storage with institutional-grade protection Real-time monitoring of reserve levels and security protocols

Beyond financial security, MEXC continues to serve users across 170+ countries with over 3,000 listed tokens, everyday airdrops, extremely low fees, and comprehensive liquidity - positioning the platform as the preferred choice for traders seeking both security and opportunity in the evolving cryptocurrency market.

As the digital asset ecosystem continues to mature, MEXC remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of financial transparency and user protection. The robust over-collateralization demonstrated in this latest audit reinforces the platform's dedication to user security and establishes the foundation for continued sustainable growth.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto". Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, frequent airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website | X | Telegram |How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

The information provided in this article about cryptocurrencies does not represent MEXC's official stance or investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully evaluate market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at





CONTACT: For media inquiries, please contact MEXC PR team: ...