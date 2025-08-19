403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The United Arab Emirates to Join the All-Russia Cinema Night 2025 Campaign
(MENAFN- Roskino ) On August 23th 2025, the All Russia Cinema Night Campaign will mark its 10th anniversary — a genuine celebration night for Russian cinema that traditionally attracts hundreds of thousands of viewers to film screens as summer comes to a close. Cinema Night 2025, an event operated by ROSKINO and the Cinema Fund, is co-organized by the Russian Fund of Culture, as well as with support from the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation and the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The event is traditionally tied to the Day of Russian Cinema, celebrated on August 27th.
For the second year in a row, both Russian and foreign viewers will gather together in front of the big screen for Cinema Night. Last year, the campaign united fourteen BRICS and CIS countries, and this time, over 35 states are joining this celebration of Russian cinema.
Among the new countries on the Cinema Night’s map are the UAE, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, RSA, Indonesia, Hungary, Serbia, Slovakia, Angola, Djibouti, Mauritius and many more. China, India, Brazil, Ethiopia, Egypt, and all the CIS countries will be returning as second-time participants to the campaign.
Every year, some of the most outstanding newcomers are selected for Cinema Night, allowing viewers to witness the evolution of Russian cinema: films in various genres, films employing cutting-edge techniques, flamboyant films with thrilling storylines featuring the magnificent work of our beloved actors—everything that makes us proud of Russian cinema.
In the United Arab Emirates, Cinema Night takes place in the International Home of the Community Power (Dubai Media City). The big screen will feature the musical biopic The Poet (Alexander Pushkin’s Story) with ‘Anora’ star Yura Borisov, by Director Felix Umarov.
The Minister of Culture of the Russian Federation, Olga Lyubimova: Our jubilee Cinema Night 2025 is yet another reason to show both Russian and foreign viewers our splendid films, stage a worthy celebration of Russian Cinema day, and remind everyone about the importance of the cinematic art. Today, our country’s film industry employs tens of thousands of various specialists. The sector continues to develop, and its successes are now also recognized on a global level. Ties with foreign filmmakers are being strengthened, with joint projects being created.
For the second year in a row, both Russian and foreign viewers will gather together in front of the big screen for Cinema Night. Last year, the campaign united fourteen BRICS and CIS countries, and this time, over 35 states are joining this celebration of Russian cinema.
Among the new countries on the Cinema Night’s map are the UAE, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, RSA, Indonesia, Hungary, Serbia, Slovakia, Angola, Djibouti, Mauritius and many more. China, India, Brazil, Ethiopia, Egypt, and all the CIS countries will be returning as second-time participants to the campaign.
Every year, some of the most outstanding newcomers are selected for Cinema Night, allowing viewers to witness the evolution of Russian cinema: films in various genres, films employing cutting-edge techniques, flamboyant films with thrilling storylines featuring the magnificent work of our beloved actors—everything that makes us proud of Russian cinema.
In the United Arab Emirates, Cinema Night takes place in the International Home of the Community Power (Dubai Media City). The big screen will feature the musical biopic The Poet (Alexander Pushkin’s Story) with ‘Anora’ star Yura Borisov, by Director Felix Umarov.
The Minister of Culture of the Russian Federation, Olga Lyubimova: Our jubilee Cinema Night 2025 is yet another reason to show both Russian and foreign viewers our splendid films, stage a worthy celebration of Russian Cinema day, and remind everyone about the importance of the cinematic art. Today, our country’s film industry employs tens of thousands of various specialists. The sector continues to develop, and its successes are now also recognized on a global level. Ties with foreign filmmakers are being strengthened, with joint projects being created.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment