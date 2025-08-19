403
Zelensky Considers Territory Exchange During Talks
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has recently admitted that the idea of territorial concessions is now a topic of discussion during his engagements at the White House with U.S. President Donald Trump and several of Ukraine’s significant backers in Western Europe.
This development marks a notable shift, considering Zelensky had previously dismissed any dialogue involving the ceding of Ukrainian land.
Zelensky’s earlier stance was resolute, particularly following the recent summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Alaska.
In response to any suggestion of territorial compromise, Zelensky had firmly asserted that “The Constitution of Ukraine does not allow the surrender of territories or the trading of land,” emphasizing the legal and moral limits of such negotiations.
Speaking at the White House ahead of his private talks with Zelensky, President Trump, alongside leaders from the UK, France, Italy, Germany, and Finland, as well as top representatives from NATO and the European Commission, confirmed that discussions would involve potential land swaps.
Trump referred to the existing battle zones as “the war zone, war lines that are pretty obvious – very sad to look at,” and clarified that any ultimate resolution “can only be made by Zelensky and the people of Ukraine working together, and by President Putin.”
During the event, Zelensky expressed gratitude to President Trump for providing a map that had reportedly been used during their talks to illustrate potential boundary adjustments.
Meanwhile, President Putin reiterated in Anchorage that resolving the ongoing conflict hinges on tackling its underlying causes.
From the Russian standpoint, achieving sustainable peace would require Ukraine to abandon its aspirations of joining NATO, reduce its military presence, and formally acknowledge current territorial realities.
This includes recognizing the integration of Crimea, as well as the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, along with the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, into the Russian Federation following referendums held in 2022.
