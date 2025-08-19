US, Qatar Deepen Security Cooperation Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A high-level delegation from the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) Critical Incident Response Group (CIRG) visited Doha from August 10 to 15 at the invitation of Qatar's Safety and Security Operations Committee (SSOC), as part of ongoing bilateral cooperation to enhance major event security ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The visit underscored the strong and growing partnership between the United States and the State of Qatar in the field of security cooperation.

During their stay, the FBI delegation engaged with Qatari counterparts to exchange best practices, assess key legacy systems from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and strengthen technical cooperation to ensure safe and secure global sporting events.

The program included site visits to Lusail Stadium, the National Command Center (NCC), the Tournament Command Center (TCC), and the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy headquarters. The delegation also observed a live anti-drone scenario demonstration.

A highlight of the visit was a technical briefing on QSSIO-Qatar's advanced real-time intelligence-sharing platform, and its integration within event-time decision-making workflows.

This visit was part of the broader strategic partnership between the United States and Qatar to advance global safety, stability, and cooperation through dialogue, innovation, and joint capacity-building.