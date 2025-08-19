403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Criticizes NATO Deployment in Ukraine
(MENAFN) The Russian government has voiced strong opposition to any potential deployment of NATO forces in Ukraine, underlining that such a move would be completely intolerable, regardless of the justification.
This firm stance was expressed by Foreign Ministry representative Maria Zakharova, who emphasized that even hypothetical discussions on the subject cross a line that Moscow considers unacceptable.
Zakharova also accused Britain of trying to sabotage the fragile diplomatic negotiations currently underway between Moscow and Washington, which are aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine through peaceful means.
Referring to recent comments made by British authorities about a potential military mission, she stated that “London is hell-bent on constantly upping the ante in the conflict and pushing its NATO partners to a dangerous line, beyond which a new global conflict lies.”
Reinforcing Russia’s stance, Zakharova reiterated that Moscow “categorically reject[s] any scenarios, envisaging the arrival of a military contingent in Ukraine, involving NATO states.”
She made it clear that this position has been consistently communicated by Russian officials in the past.
Sergey Shoigu, the current secretary of Russia’s National Security Council and former defense minister, had previously cautioned that a deployment of NATO troops into Ukraine could lead to a catastrophic escalation, potentially resulting in a third world war.
Back in March, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron jointly revealed plans to form a “coalition of the willing.”
This group would offer ground and aerial forces to oversee a possible ceasefire or peace agreement, should one be reached between Kiev and Moscow.
However, several NATO member countries — including Germany, Poland, Spain, Italy, Romania, and Croatia — have declined to contribute troops to such an initiative.
Adding to this sentiment, a news agency recently cited an anonymous UK defense official, who reportedly said that “no one wants to send their troops to die in Ukraine,” reflecting broader reluctance among Western powers to commit soldiers to the conflict.
This firm stance was expressed by Foreign Ministry representative Maria Zakharova, who emphasized that even hypothetical discussions on the subject cross a line that Moscow considers unacceptable.
Zakharova also accused Britain of trying to sabotage the fragile diplomatic negotiations currently underway between Moscow and Washington, which are aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine through peaceful means.
Referring to recent comments made by British authorities about a potential military mission, she stated that “London is hell-bent on constantly upping the ante in the conflict and pushing its NATO partners to a dangerous line, beyond which a new global conflict lies.”
Reinforcing Russia’s stance, Zakharova reiterated that Moscow “categorically reject[s] any scenarios, envisaging the arrival of a military contingent in Ukraine, involving NATO states.”
She made it clear that this position has been consistently communicated by Russian officials in the past.
Sergey Shoigu, the current secretary of Russia’s National Security Council and former defense minister, had previously cautioned that a deployment of NATO troops into Ukraine could lead to a catastrophic escalation, potentially resulting in a third world war.
Back in March, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron jointly revealed plans to form a “coalition of the willing.”
This group would offer ground and aerial forces to oversee a possible ceasefire or peace agreement, should one be reached between Kiev and Moscow.
However, several NATO member countries — including Germany, Poland, Spain, Italy, Romania, and Croatia — have declined to contribute troops to such an initiative.
Adding to this sentiment, a news agency recently cited an anonymous UK defense official, who reportedly said that “no one wants to send their troops to die in Ukraine,” reflecting broader reluctance among Western powers to commit soldiers to the conflict.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment