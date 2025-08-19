403
Dive Into the Final Edition of Gahwa Beats at Deep Dive Dubai
(MENAFN- IPN) Dubai, UAE, 19 August 2025: Deep Dive Dubai will host the last edition of Gahwa Beats, an immersive coffee-and-music experience, on 23rd August. The free to attend event is set against the backdrop of an incredible 60-meter deep sunken city themed underwater world, complete with streets, secret corners and interactive props.
Located in Nad Al Sheba, just 10 to 15 minutes from Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, and DIFC, this hidden gem and celebrity favourite offers beats, brews, and a record-breaking setting. International DJ Swanahh will take over the decks, while the aroma of fresh coffee fills the air.
Guests will also have the chance to win giveaways including a Discover Scuba Dive experience from Deep Dive Dubai, a 20-minute Gyrocopter flight with Skydive Dubai, a zipline experience courtesy XLine Dubai, a luxury yacht ride with Sky Walker Yachts at Dubai Harbour and an indoor skydiving session at Inflight Dubai.
Running from 11am to 2pm, the event combines coffee, music, and rare underwater views in a setting found only at Deep Dive Dubai.
