China's Wang Yi Set to Launch Three-Day Visit to Pakistan
(MENAFN) China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to arrive in Pakistan on Wednesday for a three-day diplomatic mission, marking his second visit to the country in the past three years, according to an official statement released Tuesday.
The visit will coincide with the sixth round of the China-Pakistan Strategic Dialogue, which will be hosted in Islamabad following Wang’s stop in India earlier this week. The talks are scheduled to take place between Wang and his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar.
China’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning confirmed during a press briefing in Beijing that Wang Yi is making his second visit to Pakistan in the past three years.
“China and Pakistan are iron-clad friends and all-weather friends,” Mao stated, emphasizing that both sides are expected to hold “in-depth communication” aimed at strengthening “practical cooperation.”
During the visit, Wang is also slated to meet with key figures in the Pakistani leadership, she added.
Diplomatic relations between the two neighboring countries were formalized in 1950. Over the decades, ties have deepened significantly, particularly in defense and trade. China has emerged as a major arms supplier to Pakistan, and bilateral trade exceeded $23 billion in 2024.
The strategic alliance is anchored in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) — a flagship initiative under China's Belt and Road framework. The $62 billion infrastructure network connects Xinjiang in northwest China to Gwadar Port in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, and is seen as a critical pillar of their long-term partnership.
