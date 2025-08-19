Emirati Women's Day 2025: Free Dessert, Massages, And Other Things To Try

UAE is gearing up to celebrate ladies - their accomplishments across fields as variant as arts and science, and business - this Emirati Women's Day (held each year on Aug 28). And as we do, brands across the Emirates are coming together to craft experiences that encourage empowerment and spark conversations - and just give everyone a bit of a break.

Making plans for the big day? Here's a look at some options to consider.

Recommended For You

Amelia

Who wouldn't like a complimentary well-crafted beverage (we certainly do). Check out Amelia Dubai on Emirati Women's Day for a line-up of well-served sips that blend modern artistry with timeless flavours. Among the mixed drinks you get to try are the bubble gum–infused Lollipop, the zesty and effervescent Marmalade Spritzer, the exotic and fruity Tropical Island, and the aromatic Geisha with honey, mango, ginger, and buckwheat.

Free (signature mocktails for women). Aug 28, 7pm onwards. Amelia Dubai, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai. Book a spot by writing in to ... , or calling +9714 328 2805.

Alaya

Sweet things are made of trips to Alaya, where on Emirati Women's Day, ladies get Pistachio Rose Fondant dessert and a voucher for a revitalising facial at Seline Clinic that includes a 15-minute BBL Sciton Phototherapy treatment and 20-minute HydraFacial. Make a meal of it, with a Middle Eastern and Mediterranean-inspired menu.

Free. Aug 28, all day. Dubai International Financial Center. 04 570 6289.

Aesthetics by King's College Hospital London

Skin giving you trouble this summer? Get yourself a summer detox facial that combines a hydrafacial and Cosmelan or Dermamelan Peel at Aesthetics by King's College Hospital London. A number of deals are calling your name.

Dh4,500 (summer detox facial with hydrafacial and Cosmelan or Dermamelan Peel). Dubai Marina.

Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai

Keep the conversation going with a staycation with your girl friends that will give you admission to a series of talks on August 25. Inspired by the theme of 'Umm & Me', you'll hear from digital wellness expert Anisa Ismail and Emirati fitness coach Abeer Alkhaja.

Free. Aug 25m 2pm-5pm. Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai. 04 522 9999.

Giardino

For a breakfast of queens, head to Giardino where you'll be transported to an oasis of green and ivory. This Emirati Women's Day, you (and your friends) can tuck into a delicious spread of international favourites – at a 50 per cent discount.

50 per cent off on breakfast for women. Aug 28, 6.30am-11am. Palazzo Versace. For reservations, email ... or call +97145568805.

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray



Pals who chill together stay together - take yours to Talise Ottoman Spa for the Sultan's Serenity package. Just as the name suggests, the package offers a signature massage followed by an Afternoon Tea. Ideal for a relaxed outing.

Dh1,080 (for two). Until Aug 31. Afternoon tea, 3pm-6pm. Book a spot by writing in to ... or call +971 4 453 0455.

Kishmish

Now this one's charming. Afghan restaurant Kishmish has a workshop planned for women on Aug 28, in collaboration with homegrown jewellery brand Get Charmed. You can design your own little charm-filled keepsake before you savour the rich flavours of Afghan cuisine. The menu includes refreshing summer salads, signature naan bread, masala fries, fried okra, aubergine, chapli kebab, mantu, kabuli (choice of lamb or chicken), Sheer Yakh and a beverage.

Dh170 (per person). Aug 28. Call 04 397 9489 or WhatsApp 050 426 1663 to book your spot. Mirdif Avenue, Dubai.

Loona

Fusion fare, but make it luxury. Loona's menu, crafted by chef Artem Losev and chef Vitaly Istomin, re-imagines Italian cuisine using premium Russian ingredients. Think wagyu dumplings, caviar pizza, honey cakes, and pomegranate sorbet. Finish with a delicate beverage as your bestie spills the tea.

A la carte. Daily, 3pm-9pm. Vida Downtown Residences, Dubai. For reservations, call 05 885 02200.

Pincode

Take home a souvenir and delicious memories when you go to chef Kunal Kapur's Pincode in Abu Dhabi. The Indian restaurant is celebrating Arab women with an interactive Texture Art Workshop. Here, one will experiment with rich textures, metallic shades, and gold under the guidance of an instructor, crafting one-of-a-kind memorabilia. The second part of the afternoon will see guests indulging in a three-course meal with appetisers such as smoky tandoori chicken tikka, crisp Amritsari fried fish, and kothay momos, a main, and dessert. Just remember to register by messaging Pincode on Instagram (@pincode) for one of the limited spots.

Dh149 (per person, for workshop and meal). Aug 25, 1pm-3pm by Kunal Kapur at The Galleria, Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi.