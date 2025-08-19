403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
SoftBank Reveals Investing in Intel
(MENAFN) Japan’s tech investment giant SoftBank revealed on Tuesday that it has entered into a $2 billion investment deal with U.S.-headquartered chip manufacturer Intel.
In a joint declaration, the two companies stated, “The investment comes as both Intel and SoftBank deepen their commitment to investing in advanced technology and semiconductor innovation in the United States.”
This move signals a reinforced dedication by both firms to supporting high-tech development within the U.S.
Masayoshi Son, SoftBank’s CEO, emphasized the importance of semiconductors, calling them the core of all industries.
He stated, “For more than 50 years, Intel has been a trusted leader in innovation.”
Son further noted that this key investment illustrates their confidence in the expansion of advanced chip manufacturing and distribution within the U.S., highlighting Intel’s essential role in that process.
Intel’s CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, echoed this sentiment, saying, “We are very pleased to deepen our relationship with SoftBank, a company that’s at the forefront of so many areas of emerging technology and innovation and shares our commitment to advancing U.S. technology and manufacturing leadership.”
As part of the agreement, SoftBank Group will purchase $2 billion worth of Intel stock, at a price of $23 per share.
The statement concluded by outlining the broader ambition behind the investment: “SoftBank’s investment in Intel builds upon its long-term vision of enabling the AI revolution by accelerating access to advanced technologies that support digital transformation, cloud computing, and next-generation infrastructure.”
In a joint declaration, the two companies stated, “The investment comes as both Intel and SoftBank deepen their commitment to investing in advanced technology and semiconductor innovation in the United States.”
This move signals a reinforced dedication by both firms to supporting high-tech development within the U.S.
Masayoshi Son, SoftBank’s CEO, emphasized the importance of semiconductors, calling them the core of all industries.
He stated, “For more than 50 years, Intel has been a trusted leader in innovation.”
Son further noted that this key investment illustrates their confidence in the expansion of advanced chip manufacturing and distribution within the U.S., highlighting Intel’s essential role in that process.
Intel’s CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, echoed this sentiment, saying, “We are very pleased to deepen our relationship with SoftBank, a company that’s at the forefront of so many areas of emerging technology and innovation and shares our commitment to advancing U.S. technology and manufacturing leadership.”
As part of the agreement, SoftBank Group will purchase $2 billion worth of Intel stock, at a price of $23 per share.
The statement concluded by outlining the broader ambition behind the investment: “SoftBank’s investment in Intel builds upon its long-term vision of enabling the AI revolution by accelerating access to advanced technologies that support digital transformation, cloud computing, and next-generation infrastructure.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment