Egyptian Repression Targets Journalist Even In Exile
Based in Geneva, I cover the work of the United Nations and other international organisations there. My focus is on humanitarian aid, human rights, and peace diplomacy. I studied business and economics at the University of Lausanne before training as a journalist and joining SWI swissinfo in 2021.
-
More from this auth
French Departme
-
Deutsch
de
Journalistin Basma Mostafa, von Ägypten bis ins Exil verfolgt
Read more: Journalistin Basma Mostafa, von Ägypten bis ins Exil verfolg
Français
fr
Basma Mostafa, cible de la répression égyptienne jusque dans son exil
Original
Read more: Basma Mostafa, cible de la répression égyptienne jusque dans son exi
العربية
ar
في منفاها الإجباري... المصرية بسمة مصطفى ضحية للقمع والمطاردة
Read more: في منفاها الإجباري... المصرية بسمة مصطفى ضحية للقمع والمطارد
When we spoke with Mostafa in the discreet conference room of a Geneva NGO one hot summer's evening, nothing in her smiling face betrays the constant fear that haunts her. Yet the Egyptian investigative journalist exiled in Germany has been the victim of constant threats, pressure and surveillance from her country of origin.
Today, Mostafa typifies the struggle against what is known as transnational repression, a worldwide phenomenon involving various intimidation tactics aimed at silencing critical voices among political exiles. Nothing, however, suggested at the beginning that she was going to have to take on this role.
>> To find out more about how transnational repression manifests itself in Switzerland, read our article on the subject:More More International Geneva Egyptian, Chinese and Russian dissidents tracked and threatened in Switzerland
This content was published on Aug 19, 2025 Repression by autocratic states abroad is also happening in Switzerland, and the human rights hub Geneva is particularly exposed to this threat.Read more: Egyptian, Chinese and Russian dissidents tracked and threatened in Switzerland
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment