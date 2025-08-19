403
Russia’s presidential aide reveals details of Trump-Putin call
(MENAFN) A senior Russian aide has confirmed that President Vladimir Putin spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump, who made the call to Moscow after briefly pausing meetings with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and Western European leaders, according to reports.
The discussions at the White House reportedly focused on potential territorial swaps between Russia and Ukraine, acknowledgment of the current realities on the ground, and a security framework addressing the concerns of both Kiev and Moscow.
Trump’s most recent conversation with Putin lasted 40 minutes, with both leaders indicating they were open to discussing a resolution to the Ukraine conflict alongside Zelensky, as stated by reports.
Trump hosted Zelensky along with leaders from France, Germany, the UK, Italy, Finland, and heads of NATO and the European Commission for talks on the conflict. During the meetings, he publicly dismissed calls from Germany and France to establish a short-term ceasefire.
Regarding the possibility of speaking with Putin, Trump told reporters ahead of the meetings, “He’s expecting my call when we’re finished.”
