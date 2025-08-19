403
Trump voices remarks on possible Ukraine discussions breakthrough
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has announced plans to set up a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.
In a post on Truth Social following talks at the White House with Zelensky and key European leaders, Trump said he had discussed the idea with Putin over the phone.
“At the conclusion of the meetings, I called President Putin and began arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelensky,” he wrote.
Trump added that once the meeting takes place, he envisions a trilateral discussion involving both presidents and himself. He described the step as an early but positive move toward ending a conflict that has lasted nearly four years.
He said the talks focused on providing security guarantees for Ukraine, coordinated between European countries and the United States. “Everyone is very happy about the possibility of PEACE for Russia/Ukraine,” Trump wrote.
