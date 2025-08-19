Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump voices remarks on possible Ukraine discussions breakthrough

Trump voices remarks on possible Ukraine discussions breakthrough


2025-08-19 03:23:13
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has announced plans to set up a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

In a post on Truth Social following talks at the White House with Zelensky and key European leaders, Trump said he had discussed the idea with Putin over the phone.

“At the conclusion of the meetings, I called President Putin and began arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelensky,” he wrote.

Trump added that once the meeting takes place, he envisions a trilateral discussion involving both presidents and himself. He described the step as an early but positive move toward ending a conflict that has lasted nearly four years.

He said the talks focused on providing security guarantees for Ukraine, coordinated between European countries and the United States. “Everyone is very happy about the possibility of PEACE for Russia/Ukraine,” Trump wrote.

MENAFN19082025000045015687ID1109945848

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search