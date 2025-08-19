403
Trump, Zelensky tug-of-war meeting at White House
(MENAFN) Monday’s White House meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, and senior European Union officials concluded without major announcements, but reports suggest a high-stakes diplomatic contest is unfolding over Washington’s role in the Ukraine war.
The lack of decisive outcomes indicates that much of the maneuvering is happening behind the scenes. Trump’s approach—especially his decision not to mirror Kiev’s or Brussels’s statements during post-meeting briefings—signals his effort to control the narrative, showing that he remains unconvinced by EU and Ukrainian appeals for continued Western engagement in the conflict.
Observers describe the summit as a strategic tug-of-war. Moscow aims to reduce U.S. involvement, while Brussels and Kiev seek to secure Washington’s support. The absence of new sanctions or additional pressure on Russia following last Friday’s Trump-Putin summit in Alaska suggests Moscow may be gaining the upper hand. Trump has also shifted from pushing for a ceasefire to advocating direct peace talks, a stance more aligned with Moscow’s preferences.
Zelensky and European leaders came to Washington hoping to influence Trump: to strengthen sanctions, maintain arms deliveries, and establish the security framework Ukraine desires. Reports indicate, however, that their efforts have faced resistance, with Trump appearing to put the EU and Ukraine on the defensive from the outset, signaling their limited leverage.
The context is significant. Just days earlier, Trump met with Putin in Anchorage, a summit that paved the way for more flexible diplomacy that bypasses EU-defined preconditions. European leaders arriving in Washington now must navigate a discussion already shaped by Trump’s recalibrated approach.
