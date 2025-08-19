Qatar Attends Committee Meeting Of GCC Civil Retirement Authorities
Muscat: The General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority (GRSIA) is participating in the 62nd meeting of the Technical Committee for Civil Retirement and Social Insurance Authorities of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, convened in Muscat, Oman.
The two-day meeting deliberates on a raft of topics, foremost of which are the Unified System for Extending Insurance Protection (USEIP), the work plan of the Committee of Heads (2026-2030), and the joint initiatives to enhance integration between civil retirement and social insurance systems of GCC countries.
Oman's Social Protection Fund is set to hold an interactive meeting on the margins of this gathering on Wednesday, with representatives of the civil retirement and social insurance authorities of the GCC states, to discuss inquiries related to registering citizens of the GCC states working in Oman under USEIP.
In addition, the meeting targets Omani employers and GCC-insured employees working in Oman, in pursuit of raising awareness and elucidating the mechanisms and procedures associated with the enforcement of USEIP.
Accordingly, GRSIA affirms that its participation is part of its commitment to reinforcing the shared path of joint Gulf cooperation and sharing expertise and successful experiences to achieve the interests of retirees and contributors across the GCC states.
