Heavy Rains Trigger Floods in Northern China
(MENAFN) Intense rainfall has led to the deaths of at least three individuals, with three more reported missing, in northern China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, as reported by a news agency on Tuesday.
The heavy precipitation began on Monday, lashing various banners and districts in the city of Ordos.
In the local administrative structure, a "banner" functions similarly to what is known elsewhere as a county. These areas experienced particularly severe impacts from the relentless rainstorms.
Further tragedy struck over the weekend when a sudden flash flood swept through a camping site late Saturday in the upstream region of a river located in Urad Rear Banner, within Bayannur City in Inner Mongolia.
That incident resulted in the deaths of at least eight people, with four still unaccounted for.
Earlier in the month, catastrophic flooding brought on by severe rains in Gansu province, situated in the northwest of China, caused the deaths of no fewer than 22 individuals, while more than two dozen others were declared missing.
Additionally, toward the end of last month, at least 30 lives were lost in Beijing when relentless rainfall battered the city.
The deluge caused massive flooding, widespread destruction to infrastructure, and prompted large-scale evacuations.
