Qatar Accelerates Smart Manufacturing, 3D Innovation Drive

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is making decisive strides in smart manufacturing and 3D innovation, strengthening its industrial landscape with global partnerships and cutting-edge facilities.

Industry analysts point out that the country's engagement with the World Economic Forum's advanced manufacturing hub and the launch of GORD 3D's Center of Excellence both underscore Qatar's commitment to becoming a leader in next-generation production technologies. According to a report by 6Wresearch, the Additive Manufacturing and Material Market from 2025 to 2031 is poised for robust growth, fuelled by rising demand for advanced materials and wider adoption of 3D printing across industrial clusters.

The data highlights that Qatar is steadily positioning itself as a regional hub for the sector, with government-backed innovation centres and industrial diversification policies providing the foundation for expansion.



Speaking to The Peninsula, Elena Rossi, manufacturing strategist and expert at the research entity, said,“Additive manufacturing is not just about producing complex parts, but it's about redefining efficiency, sustainability, and resilience in supply chains. By investing early in this space, Qatar is signalling its intent to lead in areas where agility and innovation matter most, such as aerospace components and energy equipment.”

Meanwhile, the World Economic Forum (WEF) initiative has positioned Qatar as one of the 14 global nodes tasked with advancing industrial transformation.

The programme brings together governments, businesses, and researchers to accelerate the adoption of smart production and digital technologies. Experts said that Qatari participation offers not only a platform to exchange best practices but also an opportunity to showcase its rapid progress in digitising and diversifying its industrial base.

One of the most notable milestones has been the unveiling of the GORD 3D Center of Excellence last year.

Established by the Gulf Organisation for Research and Development (GORD), the facility focuses on additive manufacturing across strategic sectors including aerospace, energy, defence, and life sciences. With advanced capabilities in laser powder-bed fusion, fused deposition modelling, and other 3D printing techniques, the center is already attracting interest from both local enterprises and international partners.

On the other hand, the economic impact is also becoming increasingly visible. As per KPMG's 2025 Qatar Industrial Landscape report, the nation's manufacturing output is expected to grow by 30 percent by 2025-end, with employment in the sector rising from 85,000 in 2019 to over 101,000 in the next few months. This also signals manufacturing's share of GDP to expand from 7.8 percent in 2019 to around 9.4 percent this year, highlighting its growing weight in the national economy.

Experts stress that 3D printing also plays a critical role in supporting Qatar's sustainability goals. By minimising material waste, reducing shipping requirements, and enabling localised production, additive manufacturing dovetails neatly with the Qatar National Vision 2030, which emphasises efficiency and environmental responsibility.

“Smart manufacturing is not just an industrial upgrade-it's a strategic shift toward a more self-reliant and sustainable economy. The GORD 3D hub is especially important because it links innovation directly to climate-conscious practices,” Rossi added.

The industry leader also emphasised the importance of training programmes, international partnerships, and policy support to fully realise the country's ambitions.

With its place in the WEF's global manufacturing network and investments in pioneering 3D technologies, the country is laying the foundations for a high-value, knowledge-driven industrial future.

If progress continues at the current pace, Qatar could soon emerge as a Gulf leader in Industry 4.0, shaping not merely how goods are made, but the adaptation of industries to a smarter and greener era.