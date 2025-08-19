Rain Pounds Jammu Region Causing Extensive Damage 2 Persons Washed Away

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Heavy rains triggered flash floods and landslides at several places in the Jammu region on Monday, damaging multiple structures and roads, while two persons, including a minor, were washed away in the gushing torrent in the Rajouri-Poonch belt.

Over a hundred people have been moved from the flood-hit areas to safer locations in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, officials said.

The downpour has disrupted daily life, with floodwaters entering homes and vehicular traffic disrupted. Officials said that farmers have also reported extensive damage to land and crops.

In Rajouri district's Mubarakhpura village, Atif Shah (20) got swept away by strong currents while crossing a river. Authorities have launched a massive search operation, but he is still missing.

In another such incident, 8-year-old Asia Kouser got washed away in a nallah in the Bufliaz area of Poonch district and has not been traced yet, officials said.

“Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Poonch district, causing widespread disruption. Rivers and streams, including the Pulis river and the Betaar nallah, are in spate,” an official said.

Three houses on the banks of the Betaar nallah got washed away, while flash floods also struck several parts of Poonch, damaging two houses and a school, the official said, adding another house was damaged in a landslide.

“While no loss of life has been reported, property damage is significant. Rescue teams are removing people from vulnerable areas. The Jammu and Kashmir Police and the district administration have urged people to stay safe and avoid going near rivers and streams,” another official said.

The deputy commissioner of Poonch, Ashok Kumar Sharma, who visited several flood-hit areas to assess the situation, said an advisory, warning of heavy rainfall in the next 56 hours, had been issued.

“We have relocated families from houses that were washed away. The civil administration, police, PWD and the flood control department are monitoring the situation closely,” he added.

Incessant heavy rain triggered landslides in the Panjnara village of Rajouri district, prompting swift action by the administration.“Forty-eight people from 13 families were safely relocated to PHC Panjnara, preventing any loss of life,” an official said.

Earlier, Rajouri administration officials and an SDRF team assessed the damage and met the displaced families.

Land subsidence has damaged 22 houses, forcing immediate evacuation of locals to safer locations, officials said, adding the Suktoh and Sabto rivers were also in spate in Rajour.

In Ramban, authorities issued a high-risk alert for landslides in five areas of the district following heavy rains.

“A high-risk alert has been issued for Ramban, Rajgarh, Pogal-Paristan, Khari and Banihal areas. Citizens are advised to avoid steep slopes and hill roads, stay vigilant, and follow official advisories,” an official said.

Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained suspended between Ramban and Banihal due to landslides and shooting stones, triggered by continuous heavy rainfall.

Schools in the entire region remained shut.

In Jammu's Reasi, Samba and Kathua districts, rivers and nallahs, including the Chenab, Tawi, Ujh and Basantar, were flowing at high speed, flooding low-lying areas and localities.

The deputy commissioner of Kathua, Rajesh Sharma, visited various flood-hit areas on Monday and took stock of the damage. He directed authorities to ensure the restoration of the damaged roads at the earliest.

Multiple landslides triggered by incessant rains hit the Daggar area of Bani in Kathua district, blocking roads and forcing residents to commute on foot, officials said. A wall collapse at PHC Daggar damaged laboratories and testing equipment.

Following a recent cloudburst in Kathua's Jodh Ghati area that claimed seven lives and injured over six others, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Monday visited the affected region along with senior National Conference leaders.

He inspected relief camps, met the victims, and reviewed damage to infrastructure, including a washed-out bridge.