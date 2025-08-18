Bell Auto Named 2025 Canadian Choice Award Winner For Used Car Dealers
For more than 20 years, Bell Auto has earned a reputation built on trust, value, and long-term relationships with customers. From first-time buyers to repeat clients upgrading their ride, the dealership's mission has always been to make vehicle ownership both accessible and enjoyable.
Reflecting on this achievement, Kamran, Owner, shared,“This recognition is a testament to the hard work, passion, and dedication of our incredible team, who stand behind me, and to the trust of our loyal customers. Over the past two decades, we've been committed to delivering not just quality vehicles but also exceptional experiences to the Toronto community.”
A National Honour Driven by Community Support
The Canadian Choice Award celebrates outstanding businesses across the country, recognizing those that consistently exceed expectations in their respective industries. Bell Auto's win highlights the strong support of the Toronto community and its long-standing commitment to excellence.
As Bell Auto celebrates this milestone, Canadians nationwide will soon have an opportunity to recognize their favourite local businesses when the 2026 Canadian Choice Award nominations open on August 19.
About Bell Auto
Located in the heart of Toronto, Bell Auto is a trusted used car dealership offering a carefully curated selection of pre-owned vehicles, competitive financing options, and industry-leading service. With a focus on quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction, Bell Auto continues to redefine the used car buying experience for drivers across the Greater Toronto Area.
