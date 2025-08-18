No More Juggling A Dozen Apps -- Prevention Now Lives In One Immersive, AI-Powered Experience

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In this release, Ginkgo Active goes beyond physical training, integrating theinto an intelligent, unified platform. Members will now explore their own private health island, where every new assessment unlocks fresh spaces - from the Kitchen for healthy eating, to the Spa for mental wellness, to the Tennis Court for activity and movement literacy. Each space comes withthat guide users toward better sleep, nutrition, activity, and social connection.

"Prevention doesn't happen with one app or one visit - it's a lifelong journey," said Maggie Deng, Founder & CEO of Ginkgo Health. "This new version brings all the elements of a proactive health plan together in one place, powered by AI, so people can turn knowledge into daily actions without the overwhelm."

Why It Matters



Full-spectrum prevention : Tackles physical, mental, and social health together - no more scattered apps or siloed advice.

AI-powered personalization : Transforms over 570 personal health variables into safe, effective daily guidance. Lifelong engagement : Every new challenge and unlocked space makes healthy living an evolving, rewarding experience.

"We've built a fully integrated data and reasoning system that synchronizes traditionally siloed health insights - from sleep and nutrition to activity and social engagement - into a single, adaptive model," said Ruoshi Li, Co-founder & CTO of Ginkgo Health. "Our AI continuously processes vast sets of validated health rules and lifestyle guidelines, then dynamically generates individualized, actionable recommendations at a scale no human expert could match in real time."

With this update, Ginkgo Active cements its position as the only platform that delivers precise prevention for decline and chronic conditions in an engaging, scalable, and globally accessible format.

Availability:

The new Ginkgo Active update is available immediately for all members via App Store and for group enrollments through healthcare payers, employers, and wellness providers.

About Ginkgo Active:

Ginkgo Active is the world's first Virtual Proactive Health Centre, designed to help people live longer, healthier, more independent lives. Built on evidence-based guidelines and powered by AI, it delivers daily personalized training plans, holistic habit challenges, and continuous progress tracking - all in a single, immersive platform.

For more information about Ginkgo Health, visit

SOURCE Ginkgo Health