No More Juggling A Dozen Apps -- Prevention Now Lives In One Immersive, AI-Powered Experience
"Prevention doesn't happen with one app or one visit - it's a lifelong journey," said Maggie Deng, Founder & CEO of Ginkgo Health. "This new version brings all the elements of a proactive health plan together in one place, powered by AI, so people can turn knowledge into daily actions without the overwhelm."
Why It Matters
-
Full-spectrum prevention : Tackles physical, mental, and social health together - no more scattered apps or siloed advice.
AI-powered personalization : Transforms over 570 personal health variables into safe, effective daily guidance.
Lifelong engagement : Every new challenge and unlocked space makes healthy living an evolving, rewarding experience.
"We've built a fully integrated data and reasoning system that synchronizes traditionally siloed health insights - from sleep and nutrition to activity and social engagement - into a single, adaptive model," said Ruoshi Li, Co-founder & CTO of Ginkgo Health. "Our AI continuously processes vast sets of validated health rules and lifestyle guidelines, then dynamically generates individualized, actionable recommendations at a scale no human expert could match in real time."
With this update, Ginkgo Active cements its position as the only platform that delivers precise prevention for decline and chronic conditions in an engaging, scalable, and globally accessible format.
Availability:
The new Ginkgo Active update is available immediately for all members via App Store and for group enrollments through healthcare payers, employers, and wellness providers.
About Ginkgo Active:
Ginkgo Active is the world's first Virtual Proactive Health Centre, designed to help people live longer, healthier, more independent lives. Built on evidence-based guidelines and powered by AI, it delivers daily personalized training plans, holistic habit challenges, and continuous progress tracking - all in a single, immersive platform.
For more information about Ginkgo Health, visit
SOURCE Ginkgo Health
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment