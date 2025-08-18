Investornewsbreaks Nrx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) Reports Q2 2025 Results, Highlights Progress Across Lead Programs And Strategic Investment

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and provided a corporate update. The Company highlighted progress in all three lead programs, including expanded FDA Fast Track designation for NRX-100 in treating suicidal depression, filing of multiple regulatory documents, and advancement of the NRX-101 NDA. A strategic investor group led by B Group Capital has committed capital through a purchase of restricted common stock with a one-year lockup and no dilutive mechanisms. The capital is expected to support the Company through key regulatory milestones and help scale HOPE Therapeutics and its clinic network.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NRx Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal depression, chronic pain, and PTSD. The Company is developing NRX-100 (preservative-free intravenous ketamine) and NRX-101, (oral D-cycloserine/lurasidone). NRX-100 has been awarded Fast Track Designation for the treatment of Suicidal ideation in Depression, including Bipolar Depression. NRX-101 has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of suicidal bipolar depression; the company recently filed module 3 manufacturing data to support the New Drug Application for NRX-101.

NRx has recently filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) and initiated a New Drug Application filing for NRX-100 (IV ketamine) with an application for the Commissioner's National Priority Voucher Program for the treatment of suicidal depression. The filing is based on results of well-controlled clinical trials conducted under the auspices of the US National Institutes of Health and the Government of France, licensed under a data sharing agreement.

