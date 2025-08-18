Egypt's Al-Sisi Meets Central Bank Chief, Calls For Continued Efforts To Increase Dollar Inflows
Al-Sisi's comments came during a meeting with Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) Governor Hassan Abdalla to discuss the performance of the Egyptian economy.
According to a presidential spokesperson, the meeting covered efforts to continue reducing inflation rates and indicators related to boosting the state's foreign exchange reserves. They also reviewed the global economic situation and the impact of international challenges on the macroeconomy.
“The president emphasized that the sufficient availability of dollar resources positively reflects on providing a reassuring stock of various commodities, petroleum products, as well as production inputs for factories,” the spokesperson, Mohamed El-Shennawy, said in a statement.
Egypt's net international reserves climbed to $49.036bn in July 2025, up from $48.700bn in June-an increase of approximately $336m.
This marks the highest level of foreign currency reserves ever recorded in Egypt, supported by stronger inflows from export earnings, tourism revenues, remittances from Egyptians abroad, and foreign direct investment.
Al-Sisi also called for continued coordination between the government and the central bank to ensure the maintenance of a flexible and unified exchange rate for foreign currency.
The meeting also addressed providing opportunities and financing for the private sector to drive economic growth, attract more investment flows, and maximize the private sector's role in economic activity.
In this context, the president directed that incentives be enhanced to take advantage of available economic opportunities and that the private sector be empowered to drive growth. He stressed the need for“intensive work to provide favourable conditions for attracting more foreign investment and empowering the private sector,” the spokesperson said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment