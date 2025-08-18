Igarden Named Official Sponsor Of USA Artistic Swimming

LOS ANGELES , Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation dove headfirst into summer at an exclusive summer soiree celebrating the highly anticipated partnership between iGarden and USA Artistic Swimming.

At the event, iGarden (a subsidiary of Fairland Group) gave a live demonstration of their cutting-edge robotic pool technology to a select crowd of Olympians and media as they announced that they are the Official Sponsor of USA Artistic Swimming and Exclusive Robotic Pool Cleaner Partner of USA Artistic Swimming.

Athletes and Leadership from USA Artistic Swimming and iGarden gather for a photo opportunity at the iGarden x USA Artistic Swimming Summer Soiree on August 14th 2025 in Los Angeles CA.

Adam Andrasko (USA Artistic Swimming CEO) and Cathy Wang (iGarden Director of Operations, Swim Jet P Series) shake hands at the iGarden x USA Artistic Swimming Summer Soiree on August 14th 2025 in Los Angeles, CA.

iGarden Pool Cleaner K Pro at the iGarden x USA Artistic Swimming Summer Soiree on August 14th 2025 in Los Angeles CA

Guests at the event included the CEO of USA Artistic Swimming Adam Andrasko , Chief of Sport (and three time Olympian) Lara Teixeria , Olympic Silver Medalist Daniella Ramirez , and 2025 National Team Members Elle Santana, Emma Moore, Kamako Field, Morgan Woelfel , and Valerie Wiliams ). Former Olympian Lenny Krayzelburg (four time Gold Medalist and founder of SwimRight Academy) was also in attendance.

Guests experienced firsthand the sleek and sustainable designs behind iGarden's newest flagship innovations: the iGarden Swim Jet P Series (Retailed at $6,799 USD) and the iGarden Pool Cleaner K Pro 150 (Retailed at $2,999 USD) ; both setting new standards in performance and automation.

At the event they also announced their Pool Perfection Experience: a fully immersive, in-home product trial campaign available across California. The unique trial will allow curious pool owners to try the their iGarden's flagship products completely free and zero strings attached.

Not to worry for non-California based pool owners curious about iGarden products. Nationwide there is a early bird price of 35% savings on the Swim Jet and 25% on the Pool cleaner, both with a 30-day worry-free trial.

Both offers end September 5th; book your free trial here:

Performance Meets Partnership

The event marked a pivotal moment for both iGarden and USA Artistic Swimming as they announced a strategic collaboration bridging cutting-edge technology with elite athleticism.

"I couldn't be more excited to welcome iGarden into the USA Artistic Swimming family" said CEO of USA Artistic Swimming Adam Andrasko . "Their forward thinking vision and dedication to excellence, mirror the true heart of USA Artistic Swimming".

Unveiling the Future of Aquatic Tech

With industry leading battery life, the iGarden Pool Cleaner K Pro 150 lasts up to three weeks on a single charge and uses AI to automatically save power based on working conditions; all without losing suction power. With AI-driven cleaning, the K Pro 150 follows an 3D "S" path for more complete coverage and seamlessly navigates drains, steps, and curves with ease, covering floor, walls, and waterline.

iGarden Pool Cleaner K Pro 150 is designed to make pool care smarter, easier, and more enjoyable. The exterior doesn't just look sleek, but with a hydrodynamic-optimized body, streamlined shape, improved flow channels; the cleaner is designed to reduce resistance and motor load. All while being backed by a 3-year full-replacement warranty.

For more serious pool swimmers seeking more than a deep clean, the Swim Jet P Series , the ideal swim jet for home pool fun, transforms still water into a dynamic swimming experience. With industry leading water flow output, the Swim Jet P Series delivers a fan-shaped current two times the surface area of industry standards, which is powered by a durable IP68 PMSM Motor.

With simple, ready-to-use out of the box full setup, this user friendly pool jet has five wave settings from beginner gentle flow, to expert training resistance. Complete with a full touch screen panel, WiFi, and Bluetooth remote support, the whole family can move, play, and train together with the Swim Jet P Series .

"iGarden has always been at the forefront of revolutionizing outdoor living" said Wind Gong, Chief Marketing Officer , "Partnering with USA Artistic Swimming is a continuation of our brand growth and dedication to expanding our partnership horizons. As a brand of artful living, it was only natural to choose a team that emulates that".

About iGarden

Since 1999, iGarden, powered by the innovation and expertise of Fairland Group, has been bringing joyful, artful living to families worldwide.

By blending eco-smart technology with refined design, we shape outdoor spaces that feel alive, effortless, and inspiring. Our thoughtfully curated range from pool cleaners and pumps to swim jets and lawn mowers, is crafted to elevate everyday living, quiet, sustainable, and beautiful.

With iGarden, outdoor living becomes a feeling of ease, of connection, of art in everyday motion. Always joyful. Always inspiring. Always sustainable.

About USA Artistic Swimming

USA Artistic Swimming is the official national governing body for the sport of artistic swimming in the U.S., with a legacy of Olympic competition and a mission to advance the sport through performance, innovation, and inclusion.

Contact: Julia Linger, [email protected] , 908-930-1986

SOURCE iGarden

