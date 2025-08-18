Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hurricane Erin strengthens to Category four

2025-08-18 09:31:14
(MENAFN) Hurricane Erin, now a Category 4 storm, poses life-threatening surf and rip currents along the US eastern coast.

The storm’s rains have already reached the southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands, where a tropical storm warning is in effect. While Erin is not expected to make landfall there, rainfall could reach up to six inches (15.2 cm).

Erin, the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season, rapidly intensified to Category 5 on Saturday before briefly weakening and regaining strength.

In Puerto Rico, over 150,000 people lost power due to high winds damaging electrical lines, though emergency repairs restored electricity to 95% of customers by Sunday evening.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Erin’s outer rain bands have begun affecting the Bahamas, prompting local authorities to urge residents to prepare for the storm.

