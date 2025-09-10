Caterina G. Roman
Caterina Roman joined the faculty in the Department of Criminal Justice at Temple University in Fall 2008 after nearly two decades with the Urban Institute in Washington, DC. Dr. Roman has extensive experience studying the social ecology of neighborhoods, fear of crime, violence and gangs. She has been the PI or co-PI on roughly two dozen federally-funded evaluations of violence reduction and prisoner reintegration programs. In addition to her evaluation portfolio, her body of grant-funded work includes studies that assess how the personal social networks of at risk youth and gang members influence delinquency, gun carrying, and gang membership. She recently completed two studies seeking to understand the needs of victims of community violence. Her research often utilizes survey data combined with hard-to-access cross-systems data in an attempt to provide a broad and unique examination of the health of communities. She regularly publishes in both public health and criminology journals. She holds a PhD in sociology and justice, law, and society from American University.Experience
-
2008–present
Professor, Temple University, Department of Criminal Justice
