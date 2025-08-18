Trossen Robotics Unveils TOTL Workstation, The Ultimate Turnkey Solution For AI And Machine Learning Professionals

Trossen TOTL Workstation

DOWNERS GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Trossen Robotics, a long-time leader in AI and robotics research hardware, has officially launched the TOTL Workstation , a Linux-native, high-performance desktop PC engineered to meet the specific needs of robotic machine learning and embodied AI researchers and engineers.Standing for“Top of the Line,” the TOTL Workstation is a direct response to the frustrations many researchers and engineers face when buying computers through mainstream retail or enterprise procurement channels - including limited connectivity, poor Linux compatibility, bloated software environments, and limited or costly GPU options. TOTL sidesteps these problems entirely with a clean, purpose-built solution that's ready to work out of the box.“We've spent years supplying hardware to some of the most advanced AI research labs in the world - and we kept hearing the same story: buying a good Linux-compatible machine with the right GPU was either a headache or extremely expensive,” said Matt Trossen, CEO of Trossen Robotics.“So we decided to build the workstation we all wanted, and do it the right way.”The TOTL Workstation includes:RTX 5090 GPU - Equivalent chipset to NVIDIA's enterprise-grade Blackwell Pro cards, but without the driver certification markupIntel Core Ultra 9 285k - 24-core architecture for balanced training, development, and simulation workflowsNative Linux compatibility - Validated for Ubuntu and clean of bloatware or vendor lock-inEnterprise-class hardware - Including PCIe 5.0, 10GbE networking, Thunderbolt 5, and 360mm liquid coolingBacked by the Trossen Promise - Lifetime product support, no-cost extended 3-year hardware warranty, and replacement parts availabilityUnlike traditional OEM systems that often force customers into overpriced configurations with unnecessary driver certifications, TOTL keeps pricing transparent and performance-focused. Systems are built in-house, validated under machine learning workloads, and supported by the same engineers who make the robotic systems researchers use.“TOTL is for people who want to train faster, simulate smarter, and spend less time fighting their hardware,” said Marc Dostie, Product Marketing Lead at Trossen.“If you're building robotics systems, running large models, or working in Linux - this is the system that actually respects your time.”TOTL is available now and can be bought directly through Trossen's online store or quoted through the Trossen Robotics website.About Trossen RoboticsTrossen Robotics is a leader in robotics and machine learning hardware, providing research-grade systems to organizations including Google DeepMind, Stanford University, Carnegie Mellon, UC Berkeley, and hundreds of other labs worldwide. From robotic arms to AI development platforms, Trossen supports the future of embodied intelligence through practical, reliable, and accessible hardware solutions.Media Contact:Marc DostieProduct Marketing LeadTrossen Robotics...

