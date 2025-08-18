403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia brands European diplomacy on Ukraine 'insignificant'
(MENAFN) Russia has dismissed European diplomatic consultations with Ukraine as meaningless just days before US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet in Alaska.
Deputy Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexey Fadeev said Wednesday that the talks between Kyiv and European leaders were “politically and practically insignificant.” He accused the European Union of undermining peace efforts while outwardly expressing support for US-Russia diplomacy.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and several European leaders held urgent discussions with Trump in hopes of ensuring Kyiv’s concerns are addressed at Friday’s summit. Zelensky, however, has not been invited to the meeting, raising fears Ukraine could be pressured into territorial concessions.
While Zelensky has demanded a full ceasefire, Russia has rejected the proposal. The Ukrainian leader has also called for stronger international pressure on Moscow to secure what he described as a “fair peace.”
EU leaders reiterated their stance that Ukraine has the right to determine its own future and that borders cannot be altered by force. In response, Fadeev argued that Europe’s rhetoric only delays a settlement and warned against any moves that could hinder constructive outcomes at the Alaska summit.
Deputy Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexey Fadeev said Wednesday that the talks between Kyiv and European leaders were “politically and practically insignificant.” He accused the European Union of undermining peace efforts while outwardly expressing support for US-Russia diplomacy.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and several European leaders held urgent discussions with Trump in hopes of ensuring Kyiv’s concerns are addressed at Friday’s summit. Zelensky, however, has not been invited to the meeting, raising fears Ukraine could be pressured into territorial concessions.
While Zelensky has demanded a full ceasefire, Russia has rejected the proposal. The Ukrainian leader has also called for stronger international pressure on Moscow to secure what he described as a “fair peace.”
EU leaders reiterated their stance that Ukraine has the right to determine its own future and that borders cannot be altered by force. In response, Fadeev argued that Europe’s rhetoric only delays a settlement and warned against any moves that could hinder constructive outcomes at the Alaska summit.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment