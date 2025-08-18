Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia brands European diplomacy on Ukraine 'insignificant'

2025-08-18 07:36:13
(MENAFN) Russia has dismissed European diplomatic consultations with Ukraine as meaningless just days before US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet in Alaska.

Deputy Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexey Fadeev said Wednesday that the talks between Kyiv and European leaders were “politically and practically insignificant.” He accused the European Union of undermining peace efforts while outwardly expressing support for US-Russia diplomacy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and several European leaders held urgent discussions with Trump in hopes of ensuring Kyiv’s concerns are addressed at Friday’s summit. Zelensky, however, has not been invited to the meeting, raising fears Ukraine could be pressured into territorial concessions.

While Zelensky has demanded a full ceasefire, Russia has rejected the proposal. The Ukrainian leader has also called for stronger international pressure on Moscow to secure what he described as a “fair peace.”

EU leaders reiterated their stance that Ukraine has the right to determine its own future and that borders cannot be altered by force. In response, Fadeev argued that Europe’s rhetoric only delays a settlement and warned against any moves that could hinder constructive outcomes at the Alaska summit.

