403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump sends National Guard to Washington crime crackdown
(MENAFN) On Monday, Donald Trump deployed the National Guard and federal law enforcement to Washington, D.C., in an effort to curb violent crime and fulfill his campaign promise to enforce “law and order.”
Trump announced that the city’s Metropolitan Police would come under federal oversight and that 800 National Guardsmen—“with more if necessary”—would patrol the capital. Speaking at the White House, he declared the move a “Liberation Day” for D.C., asserting the city had been mismanaged and overrun by crime, despite statistics showing a decline in violent offenses.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said additional specialized Guard units could be deployed to support law enforcement, describing them as “strong” and “tough.” The policy mirrors Trump’s immigration approach, which used federal troops to enforce border security and suppress protests in other cities.
Several demonstrators protested outside the White House, criticizing the deployment as theatrics. Trump also indicated plans to extend similar measures to other cities, including New York and Chicago.
Washington, D.C., operates under a unique federal relationship that limits its autonomy. While the Home Rule Act allows residents to elect a mayor and city council, Congress retains control over the city’s budget and broader authority.
Trump announced that the city’s Metropolitan Police would come under federal oversight and that 800 National Guardsmen—“with more if necessary”—would patrol the capital. Speaking at the White House, he declared the move a “Liberation Day” for D.C., asserting the city had been mismanaged and overrun by crime, despite statistics showing a decline in violent offenses.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said additional specialized Guard units could be deployed to support law enforcement, describing them as “strong” and “tough.” The policy mirrors Trump’s immigration approach, which used federal troops to enforce border security and suppress protests in other cities.
Several demonstrators protested outside the White House, criticizing the deployment as theatrics. Trump also indicated plans to extend similar measures to other cities, including New York and Chicago.
Washington, D.C., operates under a unique federal relationship that limits its autonomy. While the Home Rule Act allows residents to elect a mayor and city council, Congress retains control over the city’s budget and broader authority.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment