Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump sends National Guard to Washington crime crackdown

Trump sends National Guard to Washington crime crackdown


2025-08-18 07:23:03
(MENAFN) On Monday, Donald Trump deployed the National Guard and federal law enforcement to Washington, D.C., in an effort to curb violent crime and fulfill his campaign promise to enforce “law and order.”

Trump announced that the city’s Metropolitan Police would come under federal oversight and that 800 National Guardsmen—“with more if necessary”—would patrol the capital. Speaking at the White House, he declared the move a “Liberation Day” for D.C., asserting the city had been mismanaged and overrun by crime, despite statistics showing a decline in violent offenses.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said additional specialized Guard units could be deployed to support law enforcement, describing them as “strong” and “tough.” The policy mirrors Trump’s immigration approach, which used federal troops to enforce border security and suppress protests in other cities.

Several demonstrators protested outside the White House, criticizing the deployment as theatrics. Trump also indicated plans to extend similar measures to other cities, including New York and Chicago.

Washington, D.C., operates under a unique federal relationship that limits its autonomy. While the Home Rule Act allows residents to elect a mayor and city council, Congress retains control over the city’s budget and broader authority.

MENAFN18082025000045015687ID1109941606

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search